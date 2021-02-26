Unless you have been living under a rock, the internet was taken by storm after a Pakistani artist Dananeer, also known as Geena. She posted a video of her having fun with her friends, and instantly, ‘#PawriHoRahiHai’ making a trending subject. Now, BJP Party President JP Nadda seems to have put his own spin on the ‘Pawri’ meme during a rally in West Bengal ahead of the 2021 Assembly elections.

Speaking in West Bengal, JP Nadda said, “Ye Bengal ki janta hai, ye hum sab hai, aur Bengal main parivartan ki tayyari ho rahi hai” (This is Bengal’s people, this is us, and in Bengal, people are getting ready for change).

The phrase used by JP Nadda was an interesting turn on the ‘Pawri Ho Rahi Hai’ trend that has taken social media by storm in the past few days.

As several on Twitter were left wondering whether the spin on the meme was actually intentional by the BJP President JP Nadda, the video posted by BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga is now going viral.

What is the ‘Pawri Ho Rahi Hai’ meme

Only a few days ago, Pakistani influencer and content creator Dananeer, also known as Geena, posted a video where she was seen having fun with her friends. Little did she know that her little video would turn into an internal meme. In the video, Dananeer is heard saying: “Yeh humari car hai, Yeh hum hain, aur yeh humari pawri ho rahi hai (This is our car, this is us and this is our party).”

Giving their own take to the last line, netizens in India have been posting hilarious takes on the video.

Hilariously, even Amul, known for their witty ads, released their spin on the meme.

In their latest cartoon, Amul posted their spin on the Pawri Ho Rahi Hai meme and spun it to ‘Pav Tea Ho Rahi Hai’.