Wednesday, February 17, 2021
Home News Reports Middle-aged unfunny ‘comedian’ protects his account after his vulgar tweets on Mamata Banerjee go...
News ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

Middle-aged unfunny ‘comedian’ protects his account after his vulgar tweets on Mamata Banerjee go viral

A raft of tweets was unearthed by keen-eyed social media users, who brought to light the disparaging comments Khatri had made in the past against the Trinamool Congress chief

OpIndia Staff
Stand-up 'comedian' Atul Khatri cowardly protects his Twitter account after netizens dig up his old tweets mocking Mamata Banerjee
Atul Khatri(L), Mamata Banerjee(R)
853

Middle-aged stand-up ‘comedian’ Atul Khatri, who has long been criticised for his unfunny and cringeworthy jokes, recently protected his Twitter account after netizens dredged up his old tweets where he was seen insulting the West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee with obscene remarks.

A raft of tweets was unearthed by keen-eyed social media users, who brought to light the disparaging comments Khatri had made in the past against the Trinamool Congress chief. In one of the tweets shared by the social media users, Khatri had referred to Mamata Banerjee as a bitch and dared her to arrest him.

In another tweet, the middle-aged ‘comedian’ shared a photoshopped image of ‘Ek Thi Dayan’ poster, featuring Mamata Banerjee.

In yet another tweet, Khatri passed a sexual innuendo for Mamata Banerjee. Khatri tweeted, “In West Bengal, M in MILF stands for something else…”

In another instance, Khatri had tweeted: “Jab subah ki bhooli shaam ko wapas aajaye, usse bhooli nahin…usse TMC party ki Mamata kehnte hain..TMC in this means Teri Maa Ki…”

Khatri protects his account after his tweets insulting Mamata Banerjee go viral

Soon after netizens ferreted out his old tweets deriding the TMC chief, the ‘comedian’, possibly fearing retribution from the TMC, Khatri protected his Twitter account and limited access to it.

Source: Twitter

Besides being fearful of action by TMC goons, it is also pertinent to note that Khatri, known for his appalling sense of humour, has lately been a toast of the left-leaning intelligentsia, especially after his continued criticism of the Modi government.

With West Bengal assembly elections just around the corner, his tweets mocking and insulting Mamata Banerjee doesn’t jibe with his recent anti-Modi inclinations and desperate attempts made by liberals to once again get Banerjee at the helm of affairs in the state. This might have prompted him to quickly get into damage control mode by protecting his Twitter account and restricting the further dissemination of his derisive tweets.

It is also worth noting that TMC is rapidly losing ground in West Bengal after a host of its leaders have deserted the party and joined the opposition ranks.

Atul Khatri passes casteist slur against Rangoli Chandel

Mamata Banerjee is not the only against whom the middle-aged ‘comedian’ had made crude remarks through his Twitter account. Last year, he had shamelessly indulged in hurling casteist slur against Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel by referring to her as ‘Chandaal’.

In a blatant act of casteism, Khatri referred Rangoli Chandel as ‘Chandaal’. Chandaal is a Scheduled Caste community who deals with the disposal of corpses and also performs last rites. Chandaal has been notified as Scheduled Caste in at least six states of the country.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

 

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Aatish Taseer draws inspiration from Yogendra Yadav, ‘Aandolanjeevis’ now go international

Shashank Bharadwaj -
It is rather funny that Aatish Taseer is now trying to be a free trial version of multi-faceted far-left 'protestor' Yogendra Yadav'. Except, he has now taken the game international.
News Reports

Rahul Gandhi promises Union Ministry of Fisheries which Modi Govt already delivered in 2019. Here is what happened

OpIndia Staff -
Four time Rahul Gandhi revealed he does not know that an union ministry for fisheries was created by the Modi govt in 2019

The South American connection to Tagore’s armchair, lies about which were peddled by Congress to attack Amit Shah: Read details

News Reports Jinit Jain -
Union Home Minister Amit Shah rubbished the allegations levelled by Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and stated that he did not sit on Rabindranath Tagore's chair

Amid rumours of TMC MP Nusrat Jahan’s divorce, her close friend and actor Yash Dasgupta may join BJP

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Jahan, who married businessman Nikhil Jain two years back has reportedly been having a rocky marriage.

Khalistani terror group SFJ launches website to support Disha Ravi, Deep Sidhu and others, starts email campaign to ban PM Modi in foreign countries

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
SFJ has urged its supporters to send emails to foreign ambassadors in India requesting to ban PM Modi from visiting their countries

Subramanian Swamy joins left-liberal media and Pakistan to peddle misinformation on SII vaccine delivered to South Africa

Fact-Check OpIndia Staff -
Speaking to the media, South Africa's Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said, "I would like to clarify a few media reports that said we had returned the vaccines to India. We have not returned the AstraZeneca vaccines to India".

Recently Popular

OpIndia Explains

The ‘iPhone scam’ saga: A US-based businessman, allegations of fraud, hacking and what we know so far

OpIndia Staff -
On February 15, 2021, Nishant Singh and Abhimanyu Srana came up with a thread alleging that one Twitter user Neel Patel alias Hitesh Patel has been scamming people for more than 15 years.
Read more
Entertainment

Popstar Rihanna poses topless with Ganesha figurine necklace for her lingerie brand, netizens fume

OpIndia Staff -
Rihanna can be seen wearing a purple satin bottoms with a purple necklace with Ganesha figurine on it.
Read more
News Reports

Exclusive: NCPCR initiates action against pro-AAP YouTuber Dhruv Rathee for illegally obtaining IP location of a minor

OpIndia Staff -
NCPCR wrote to Twitter to take appropriate action against Rathee and sought details within seven days.
Read more
News Reports

US-based writer Gayle Kimball removes video of her 2020 interview with arrested ‘activist’ Disha Ravi: Here is what they don’t want you to know

OpIndia Staff -
In the 2020 interview too, Disha Ravi had gone on to spread misinformation and blatant lies to defame India on a global platform
Read more
News Reports

‘We can literally get UAPA against us’: Explosive WhatsApp chats between Disha Ravi and Greta Thunberg surfaces

OpIndia Staff -
Disha Ravi had also tried to conceal details about her acquaintance with accused Nikita Jacob, who has been on the run from law enforcement authorities, as per reports.
Read more
News Reports

Bollywood actor Sandeep Nahar who acted in Sushant Singh’s MS Dhoni biopic commits suicide

OpIndia Staff -
Actor Sandeep Nahar left a note in which he mentioned unhappy marriage and constant marital disputes for deciding to end his life.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
516,923FollowersFollow
23,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com