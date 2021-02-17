Middle-aged stand-up ‘comedian’ Atul Khatri, who has long been criticised for his unfunny and cringeworthy jokes, recently protected his Twitter account after netizens dredged up his old tweets where he was seen insulting the West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee with obscene remarks.

A raft of tweets was unearthed by keen-eyed social media users, who brought to light the disparaging comments Khatri had made in the past against the Trinamool Congress chief. In one of the tweets shared by the social media users, Khatri had referred to Mamata Banerjee as a bitch and dared her to arrest him.

Mamta Didi ko B!tch bola dedh futiya ne shameful 😲

In another tweet, the middle-aged ‘comedian’ shared a photoshopped image of ‘Ek Thi Dayan’ poster, featuring Mamata Banerjee.

Ye to online hi baitha hai Tweet delete karne ko, hum se bhi khali hai

In yet another tweet, Khatri passed a sexual innuendo for Mamata Banerjee. Khatri tweeted, “In West Bengal, M in MILF stands for something else…”

Such a filthy mind. How can he talk about didi @MamataOfficial like this. He blocked me after I exposed him.

In another instance, Khatri had tweeted: “Jab subah ki bhooli shaam ko wapas aajaye, usse bhooli nahin…usse TMC party ki Mamata kehnte hain..TMC in this means Teri Maa Ki…”

Well done @one_by_two ! you are really funny 😂😂

Khatri protects his account after his tweets insulting Mamata Banerjee go viral

Soon after netizens ferreted out his old tweets deriding the TMC chief, the ‘comedian’, possibly fearing retribution from the TMC, Khatri protected his Twitter account and limited access to it.

Besides being fearful of action by TMC goons, it is also pertinent to note that Khatri, known for his appalling sense of humour, has lately been a toast of the left-leaning intelligentsia, especially after his continued criticism of the Modi government.

With West Bengal assembly elections just around the corner, his tweets mocking and insulting Mamata Banerjee doesn’t jibe with his recent anti-Modi inclinations and desperate attempts made by liberals to once again get Banerjee at the helm of affairs in the state. This might have prompted him to quickly get into damage control mode by protecting his Twitter account and restricting the further dissemination of his derisive tweets.

It is also worth noting that TMC is rapidly losing ground in West Bengal after a host of its leaders have deserted the party and joined the opposition ranks.

Atul Khatri passes casteist slur against Rangoli Chandel

Mamata Banerjee is not the only against whom the middle-aged ‘comedian’ had made crude remarks through his Twitter account. Last year, he had shamelessly indulged in hurling casteist slur against Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel by referring to her as ‘Chandaal’.

In a blatant act of casteism, Khatri referred Rangoli Chandel as ‘Chandaal’. Chandaal is a Scheduled Caste community who deals with the disposal of corpses and also performs last rites. Chandaal has been notified as Scheduled Caste in at least six states of the country.