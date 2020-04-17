Atul Khatri, the out-of-job ‘comedian’, on Thursday shamelessly indulged in hurling casteist slur against Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel by referring to her as ‘Chandaal’.

Atul Khatri took to Twitter to abuse Rangoli Chandel for her alleged comments against Muslim clerics. Khatri, who seems to have got upset at Rangoli following her comments against Muslim clerics, responded to one actress called Kubbra Sait to hurl casteist slurs against Rangoli Chandel. Kubbra was demanding that Mumbai Police and the CM of Maharashtra take “necessary action” against Rangoli Chandel.

Tweet by Atul Khatri

In a blatant act of casteism, Khatri referred Rangoli Chandel as ‘Chandaal’. Chandaal is a Scheduled Caste community who deals with the disposal of corpses and also performs last rites. Chandaal has been notified as Scheduled Caste in at least six states of the country.

Islamists and how they attacked Rangoli Chandel

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

The attack against Rangoli by the middle-aged-comedian Khatri came after she tweeted an angry message against ‘mullahs’ who are constantly unleashing violence against frontline workers like the doctors, nurses and cops during the coronavirus.

Following her anger against Muslim clerics, Rangoli Chandel, who has been an acid attack survivor herself, was attacked by Islamists and trolls. Just like Khatri, trolls abused Rangoli and said that she deserved the acid attack and some Islamists also wished for another acid attack on her.

Khatri’s obsession with Rangoli Chandel

Atul Khatri seems to have a great obsession with Chandel as time and again he has resorted to abusing her. In his attempt to make fun of Rangoli, Khatri had mocked the acid attack survivor and had also referred to as ‘Chandaal’ then.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

During the JNU violence episode, Khatri had mocked ABVP by claiming that the ‘aukaat’ (worth) of ABVP workers was such that, they only deserved sympathy from Rangoli ‘Chandaal’.

Twitter demands action against Atul Khatri

There were several people who demanded that action be taken against Khatri for hurting the sentiments of SC/CT and also condemned him for the casteist slur.

Adviser of Dalit Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (DICCI), Mr Guru Prakash also condemned the language used by Khatri and called it ‘deeply offensive’.

This is deeply offensive to the sentiments of the Dalit samaj.



As a social activist working for the subaltern causes, I request the authorities to immediately initiate action or we will go ahead with available legal options under SC & ST (Prevention of Atrocities), 1989. https://t.co/a6URg5ick1 — #YouthAgainstCorona (@IGuruPrakash) April 16, 2020

The tragedy of Indian standup comedy scene is that not only are most of these ‘comedians’ unfunny but also they are extremely abusive. Addition to that, their constant hatred for Hindu traditions stand out as they have often used their platforms to inject hatred against Hindus and their religious tradition in the name of comedy.