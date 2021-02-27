Ace sports presenter Harsha Bhogle is not usually known to commit gaffes while commenting during cricket matches or while hosting post-match analysis. However, recently, Bhogle did inadvertently make an awkward remark that had the netizens in splits.

In a video interaction with the former English cricketer Michael Vaughan over the recently concluded test match in Ahmedabad, Harsha said: “If it is a contest between my ball and your ball” which made the social media users break into fits of laughter.

However, Bhogle’s comment ‘If it’s a contest between my ball and your ball’ tickled the funny bones of the social media users who couldn’t stop themselves from expressing their amusement over Bhogle’s poor choice of words to describe a cricketing contest between bowlers of the two rival sides. Many Twitter users shared the viral clip and express their hilarity over the comments made by Harsha Bhogle.

Bhogle and Vaughan were discussing the much-debated nature of the pitch in Ahmedabad that had come under the firing line of the English cricket fans and supporters, after the third test match between India and England at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad ended within two days and resulted in an embarrassing pasting of the visiting side.

Harsha was stressing the importance of having a surface that aides both bowlers and batsmen to have an even contest. He asserted that a contest in cricket is not between a bat and a bat or a ball and a ball. Instead, he added that a great test match cricket involves a tough competition between a bat and a ball.

“Great test match cricket is a contest between a bat and a ball. If it’s a contest between bat and bat, meaning I score 500, you score 500, that’s not fun to watch. If it’s a contest between my ball and your ball, that’s not great to watch either,” Bhogle said.

India registered a comprehensive victory over the visiting England side in the third test match in Ahmedabad when the visitors were bowled out cheaply in both their innings, thanks to the spin wizards—Axar Patel and R Ashwin—putting India on the brink of the World Test Championship final.