Monday, February 8, 2021
Home Politics Rahul Gandhi and Congress launch a campaign to hire paid social media trolls: Read...
News ReportsPoliticsSocial Media
Updated:

Rahul Gandhi and Congress launch a campaign to hire paid social media trolls: Read how

Responding to a question raised during the Press conference, Congress social media head Rohan Gupta said that the purpose of raising an "troll army" would be to counter trolls who indulge in "wrong trolling".

OpIndia Staff
Congress launches a campaign to raise an internet troll army
Congress launches a campaign to raise an internet troll army
64

After years of spreading lies and falsehoods on social media platforms, the Congress party has now officially launched a campaign to hire paid social media trolls to further its propaganda. The campaign was launched during a press conference convened by the Congress party on Monday.

Dubbed as “Social Media Warrior”, the campaign aims to enrol about 5,00,000 social media trolls, including 50,000 office-bearers from across the country. In the press conference, Congress leaders Pawan Khera, Pawan Bansal and Rohan Gupta unveiled the party’s campaign of raising a social media troll army to bolster its presence on various social media platforms.

It stands to reason that the 50,000 office bearing trolls that Congress party recruit would obviously be paid. However, it is also not clear if they would be paying their entire army of 5 lac trolls or they would choose only the best trolls to receive payment.

Source: YouTube

The development to raise a paid online troll army was supported by the senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who took to Twitter to admit that Congress party will henceforth avail the services of internet trolls to spread its propaganda.

Exhorting people to join Congress’ ‘online troll army’, Gandhi hailed internet trolls as the “backbone” of the social media fight and urged social media warriors to join Congress to take on what he described as “paid trolls”.

Promotional video, helpline line number and dedicated website for Congress’ “social media warrior” launched

During the press conference, a promotional video for Congress’ “social media warrior” campaign was also launched, aimed at inviting online trolls active on social media websites to work for the Congress party. A logo devoted to Congress’ “social media warrior” campaign was also revealed in the press conference.

Furthermore, a helpline number and dedicated website to recruit social media trolls have also been launched. According to the website, the Indian National Congress social media team, under the campaign, will be expanded at every village, city, state, and national level in the country.

‘If you to believe in the ideology of the Congress party and want to contribute to the nation-building, then let us be a part of the Congress Social Media Team,” the website read.

The website sought personal details such as name, phone number, Whatsapp number, state, district, PIN code, educational qualifications, number of hours trolls can devote working for the Congress social media team and their preferred areas of interest.

Source: https://incsmwarriors.com
Source: https://incsmwarriors.com

Besides, applicants were also asked to provide social media platforms on which they were active and the link of their most active social media handle.

Source: https://incsmwarriors.com

Those interested for being a part of Congress’ social media troll army are expected to fill the form. According to the Congress spokespersons in the press conference, after careful scrutiny of those interested, interviews will be conducted to complete the recruitment process, followed by training to put the project in motion at the earliest.

Congress spokesperson claim Congress to raise online army to save the nation, but they don’t elaborate how

Responding to a question raised during the Press conference, Congress social media head Rohan Gupta said that the purpose of raising an “troll army” would be to counter trolls who indulge in “wrong trolling”. “On many occasions, we witness that people are being trolled for wrong reasons. We can’t stop the trolls because of their sheer strength. This army is being raised to counter their numerical dominance,” Gupta said.

Pawan Bansal, another Congress leader who was present at the press conference said that the social media warriors employed by the Congress party would help in saving the nation. However, he, along with other Congress functionaries, Rohan Gupta and Pawan Khera, did not elaborate on how raising an army of internet trolls would save the nation.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

 

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Investigating Super bowl ‘farmer protest’ ad: Greta toolkit, ties to George Soros and a track that glorifies Bhindranwale

K Bhattacharjee -
Social media was abuzz after it was claimed that an ad in support of the protests was aired during the Super Bowl.
Read more
Media

NDTV deletes report about Arvind Kejriwal’s daughter being duped on OLX: Here is what the story said

OpIndia Staff -
NDTV reported how a fraudster duped Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's daughter Harshita Kejriwal of Rs 34,000
Read more

As Capt Amarinder Singh extends legal help to Republic Day rioters, Punjab police ‘controls’ protesting teachers with sticks: Details

Politics OpIndia Staff -
The protestors took out a state-level rally against the government for being jobless, despite clearing the ETT and TET exams.

As Twitter’s Mahima Kaul resigns, Samajwadi Party, AAP and other fringe parties demand ‘didi’ does not leave them

Social Media OpIndia Staff -
In 2018, few weeks after Twitter chief Jack Dorsey had admitted that his employees have a left-leaning bias, Kaul had started deleting her own tweets which exposed her own political bias.

‘India is the prime target of China’s political warfare’: New book on CCP’s functioning lays bare Beijing’s evil strategy against New Delhi

World OpIndia Staff -
Authored by Kerry K. Gershaneck, the book "Political Warfare: Strategies for Combating China’s Plan to Win without Fighting" encapsulates the CCP's nefarious designs against India and other nations

Maha govt angry with celebrities who supported India, to launch investigation against Sachin, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar and others for tweets

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Apparently, the Maharashtra government believes that showing support to one's own country against a global propaganda is questionable activity and needs an investigation.

Recently Popular

Entertainment

Mumbai Police arrests actress-model Gehana Vasisht and others for shooting and uploading porn

OpIndia Staff -
Gehana Vasisht had won the Miss Asia Bikini crown and appeared in the Alt Balaji web series Gandi Baat.
Read more
News Reports

Shiv Sena goons thrash a senior citizen, blacken his face for criticising Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, post video online

OpIndia Staff -
With no fear of legal consequences, Jagtap mockingly admitted that the Shiv Sena goons might have broken 15-20 bones of the victim.
Read more
News Reports

Pop star was paid over Rs.18 crores in dollars by PR firm with Khalistani links to tweet in support of farmer protests: Report

OpIndia Staff -
Poetic Justice Foundation (PJF), an organization based in Canada, played a “vital role” in “starting a global campaign”.
Read more
Crime

Navy officer abducted from Chennai airport dies after being set on fire in Palghar, Maharashtra. Read details

OpIndia Staff -
On Saturday, a 27-year-old Navy sailor named Suraj Kumar Dubey succumbed to his injuries after being abducted and set ablaze in Palghar town of Maharashtra.
Read more
News Reports

Mumbai Police falls for Arnab Goswami’s parody Twitter account, names it in defamation notice

OpIndia Staff -
The complaint lists six tweets put out by the parody account of Arnab Goswami "@arnab5222" to claim that Republic TV chief defamed DCP Trimukhe.
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: Shadab, Sariq, Shahbaz, Shehzad arrested after shooting dead Rachit Jat in full public view, NSA slapped on them

OpIndia Staff -
After killing Rachit Jat in a market, the four Muslims didn't flee, they sat there and smoke cigarettes, from where they were arrested
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

News Reports

As the Globalist Left attempts to use the ‘farmer protests’ to further its agenda, India and PM Modi receive praise from others in the...

T Waraich -
Prominent conservatives and right-wingers have expressed support for India and PM Modi in wake of the Greta Files leak.
Read more
News Reports

Investigating Super bowl ‘farmer protest’ ad: Greta toolkit, ties to George Soros and a track that glorifies Bhindranwale

K Bhattacharjee -
Social media was abuzz after it was claimed that an ad in support of the protests was aired during the Super Bowl.
Read more
News Reports

187 students and 75 teachers in Malappuram test positive for COVID-19, Kerala now accounts for 55% total active cases

OpIndia Staff -
Kerala government had recently been accused of underreporting the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths related to coronavirus complications
Read more
Media

NDTV deletes report about Arvind Kejriwal’s daughter being duped on OLX: Here is what the story said

OpIndia Staff -
NDTV reported how a fraudster duped Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's daughter Harshita Kejriwal of Rs 34,000
Read more
Politics

Rahul Gandhi and Congress launch a campaign to hire paid social media trolls: Read how

OpIndia Staff -
Congress plans to recruit 500,000 internet trolls, including 50,000 office bearers through its "social media warrior" campaign
Read more
Politics

As Capt Amarinder Singh extends legal help to Republic Day rioters, Punjab police ‘controls’ protesting teachers with sticks: Details

OpIndia Staff -
The protestors took out a state-level rally against the government for being jobless, despite clearing the ETT and TET exams.
Read more
World

Watch: Pakistanis battle each other for a piece of cake, FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi tries to eat a piece with his mask still on

OpIndia Staff -
Pakistanis are seen falling over each and fighting for a piece of cake in the presence of the Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.
Read more
Social Media

Congress senior leader Kamal Nath follows an Instagram handle called ‘Karonaviral’ and it has nothing to do with ‘corona’: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Now with Kamal Nath having followed her on Instagram, considering he follows only 17 people against 2.10 lakh followers he has, one wonders if other Congress leader would now follow suit
Read more
News Reports

‘MSP tha, MSP hai, aur MSP rahega’, PM Modi assures the angry ‘phoophis’ in parliament: Read what he said

OpIndia Staff -
'MSP tha, MSP hai aur MSP rahega', PM Modi assured the opposition and the protesting farmer leaders.
Read more
Crime

Uttar Pradesh: 3 kids tortured, mother, tutor killed by ‘amma’ Uma and ‘tailor uncle’ Mohammed Sonu

OpIndia Staff -
The duo, Uma and Mohammed Sonu, have now been arrested by UP Police
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
23,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com