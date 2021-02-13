Sunday, February 14, 2021
Home News Reports Instead of fixing security issues on their website, Congress threatens legal action for pointing...
FeaturedNews ReportsPoliticsSocial Media
Updated:

Instead of fixing security issues on their website, Congress threatens legal action for pointing out the vulnerabilities

Congress social media cell convenor claimed the success of the Join Congress Social Media campaign has rattled BJP and ‘their troll armies to the core’, accusing the person who had exposed the issue with their website to be a BJP troll.

OpIndia Staff
660

Days after the Congress party was found leaking data of people applying to work in its social media cell, the party has decided to go after those who had pointed out the flaws in its website. The party has also claimed that there have been “illegal attempts” to access their data, the threatened stern legal actions against the “culprits”.

It was stated in a tweet by Saral Patel, the national convenor of the Social Media Department of the Congress party. He said that they have “identified the people involved, & will legal actions will be initiated shortly”.

Patel also claimed the success of the Join Congress Social Media campaign has rattled BJP and ‘their troll armies to the core’, accusing the person who had exposed the issue with their website to be a BJP troll.

Gaurav Pandhi, the National Coordinator oif the Digital Communications & Social Media cell of the Congress party also made similar claims. He said that attempts have been made to illegally access Congress party’s Social Media Campaign data, adding that it was old data limited to two states. He claimed that they have traced and identified the people behind the “hack”, and they are filing a legal complaint against them.

The incident relates to the data of people who had applied to work for the party, which was found to kept unprotected in a website created specifically for the ambitious project of recruiting 5 lakh social media warriors. One social media user who goes by the ID @rsgovin had exposed a serious vulnerability with the website, which allowed anyone to access the data of people who had filled the online form on the site to become a social media warrior. He had posted several screenshots, showing how the Congress IT cell failed to deploy any security measures on the site, which allowed the data of applicants to be publicly accessible.

He had showed how the all the details entered by applicants on the website, including their social media IDs, email IDs, addresses, mobile numbers, passwords, voter ID details and all other details were could be easily accesses without even required administrative access to the site. It was also revealed that the passwords are stored in plain text format. This means, if these details are obtained by anti-social elements, the social media and email accounts of some of the applicants also can be at risk, considering that many people use same password on multiple platforms.

Not just applicants, the website also kept the office bearers of social media cell, including those taking interviews for new applicants, in an unsafe manner, and @rsgovin was able to access their sensitive personal details also.

However, after caught keeping the personal and sensitive data on the applicants in an unsecure manner, now the Congress party has decided to go after the messenger, instead of fixing the problem. While the Congress social media national convenor claimed there were illegal attempts to access their data, the fact is, the data was kept unsafe on their website, and no hacking was needed to access the data.

The exposer @rsgovin just used some custom queries to download all the data. It does not require any backdoor entry, any hacking, use of any malicious malware to gain access to the website. In other words, the Congress party had kept the door unbolted, and when @rsgovin pointed that out, the party is falsely accusing him of breaking into the house.

It is also notable that while exposing the issue, @rsgovin masked the sensitive information of people on the screenshots, and asked the Congress party to fix the website. With this, he acted in a very responsible manner. He acted as an ethical hacker who test software programs to detect vulnerabilities. Major zero-day vulnerabilities are detected by such ethical hackers, and IT companies actually pay such people to find loopholes in their software, in order to make them secure. But instead of thanking @rsgovin for helping them in making their platform more secure, the Congress party is threatening legal action against him, labelling him a BJP troll.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

 

Related Articles

Trending now

Opinions

Tanzila Anis and Cancel Culture: Digital Gandhians may not like it but this is the world online left-wing mobs created, and it is here...

K Bhattacharjee -
Public pressure was mounting on Gaana when the platform decided to act against Tanzila Anis, prompting discussions on Cancel Culture.
Read more
Media

Times of India criticises ‘Putinist model’ to pull India down, apologises to Russia for disrespecting their national symbol: Details

OpIndia Staff -
A report was published by Times of India on February 11, titled "Does Soft Power Matter?", that had hailed a Russian rebel leader.
Read more

Instead of fixing security issues on their website, Congress threatens legal action for pointing out the vulnerabilities

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Congress claimed that person who exposed the security issue on their website is BJP troll, and claimed he illegally accessed their data

Global media mocked India even as ‘Cuomosexual liberals’ undercounted thousands of Covid deaths under the nose of New York Times

Opinions Abhishek Banerjee -
While Trevor Noah criticises India, it would be pertinent to note that Trevor is a self-confessed “Cuomosexual - Here is what that means

While China built high-speed rail track, Indian liberals blocked highways around Delhi: Here is how the economy is a national security issue

Opinions Abhishek Banerjee -
At long last, we hear of a thaw in the bitter India-China standoff that began last April in Eastern Ladakh - but is it really over?

Andolanjeevi Yogendra Yadav and NDTV start by spreading fake news, end with unwittingly praising farm laws by Modi govt

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Mandi fee came down in Madhya Pradesh as the state govt had reduced the fee from 1.70% to 0.50% after protests by traders

Recently Popular

Social Media

Hinduphobic tweets of Gaana employee Tanzila Anis emerge as she dehumanises murdered Bajrang Dal activist

OpIndia Staff -
Gaana employee Tanzila Anis indirectly implied that killing a Bajrang Dal activist is acceptable after he was stabbed to death
Read more
News Reports

Gaana sacks employee Tanzila Anis for anti-Hindu tweets and dehumanizing Rinku Sharma after his murder

OpIndia Staff -
Gaana, the music streaming platform, has sacked employee Tanzila Anis a day after she made a disgusting comment.
Read more
News Reports

Criminal complaint lodged against Tanzila Anis, Chandigarh BJP demands Gaana sack its employee immediately

OpIndia Staff -
BJP spokesperson from Chandigarh Gaurav Goel has demanded that Gaana immediately sack its employee Tanzila Anis
Read more
News Reports

Exclusive: Congress puts personal data of thousands of its supporters at risk, massive security loophole found on its website

OpIndia Staff -
A website launched by Congress to solicit applications to become its ‘social media warrior’ is leaking their data.
Read more
News Reports

Murderers of Rinku Sharma strangulated his mother too, mastermind works as a home guard in police: Read OpIndia exclusive ground report

OpIndia Staff -
Mother of Rinku Sharma said that the attackers had tried to burn the family by using a gas cylinder from the kitchen, but they were prevented
Read more
Crime

‘The mob that killed Rinku Sharma included women too, they pushed the knife deeper into his back to kill him’: Bajrang Dal leader

Jhankar Mohta -
The assailants had mercilessly pushed the stuck knife deeper inside Rinku Sharma' back, a Bajrang Dal leader has said.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

News Reports

Family of Rinku Sharma says police didn’t allow them to meet Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, threatened to arrest them

OpIndia Staff -
The family members of Rinku Sharma also said that the police had put them into a bus and threatened to take them in custody
Read more
Opinions

What makes the West Bengal elections so important: The continued poor governance of TMC and future of the people

Guest Author -
People voted against the autocratic communist regime in 2011 by executing their voting right and brought Mamata Banerjee in power.
Read more
Cricket

‘Shallow minded approach EXPOSED’: Pakistani cricketers Mohammad Hafeez and Sarfaraz Ahmad involved in bitter online spat

OpIndia Staff -
Two very prominent faces of Pakistan cricket, Sarfaraz Ahmad and Mohammad Hafeez, are involved in an online feud.
Read more
News Reports

BJP leader Kapil Mishra and BJYM Vice-President Vaishali Poddar raise ₹50 lakh in 24 hours for the family of deceased Bajrang Dal activist Rinku...

OpIndia Staff -
Crowdkash website, through which fund is being raised for family of Rinku Sharma, showed ₹50,00,024 collected in the campaign
Read more
Crime

Karnataka: Two youths Mohd Suhail and Nizamuddin arrested for robbing several temples in Mangalore

OpIndia Staff -
The two accused had looted the hundis of multiple temples in Mangalore, and had desecrated the temples
Read more
Opinions

Tanzila Anis and Cancel Culture: Digital Gandhians may not like it but this is the world online left-wing mobs created, and it is here...

K Bhattacharjee -
Public pressure was mounting on Gaana when the platform decided to act against Tanzila Anis, prompting discussions on Cancel Culture.
Read more
News Reports

Tamil Nadu: Political party behind beef fests issues threats to Marwari community for funding BJP, asks them to leave the state

OpIndia Staff -
'Tamizhaga Makkal Jananayaka Katchi' has accused the Marwari community of fomenting 'communal' unrest in Tamil Nadu
Read more
News Reports

Arrested JeM terrorist confesses of conducting recce at the office of NSA Ajit Doval in 2019, sent videos to his Pakistani commander

OpIndia Staff -
The JeM terrorist recorded videos of the office of NSA Ajit Doval and passed it on through WhatsApp to his handlers in Pakistan
Read more
News Reports

Mumbai police hunt for ‘Irfan’, say Navy sailor was not abducted from Chennai airport, but have no idea how he reached Palghar

OpIndia Staff -
The Palghar police have alleged that Navy sailor Suraj Dubey was not abducted from Chennai, as previously stated.
Read more
Media

Times of India criticises ‘Putinist model’ to pull India down, apologises to Russia for disrespecting their national symbol: Details

OpIndia Staff -
A report was published by Times of India on February 11, titled "Does Soft Power Matter?", that had hailed a Russian rebel leader.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
23,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com