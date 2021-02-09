The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday morning conducted raids the office premises and the residences of several officials and journalists associated with NewsClick.in, a news media portal is most famously known for peddling fake stories. The raids were reportedly made in connection with a money laundering case pertaining to foreign funding.

According to several reports, residences of NewsClick.in owner Prabir Purkayastha and editor Pranjal were also raided by the Enforcement Directorate. The Hindu reported that the organisation’s office in Delhi’s Saidulajab was also raided.

The raids were reportedly related to a money laundering case and the agency was investigating the funding the organisation had received from “dubious companies” abroad.

Propagandist masquerading as journalist Abhisar Sharma, who hosts two YouTube programmes for NewsClick.in, also informed about the raids on Twitter.

ED raid at https://t.co/WK95HKtJzE ‘s office & Directors/Shareholders home since 10am this morning. @newsclickin . This is where I do my shows Bol ke lab aazaad hain tere and Newschakra — Abhisar Sharma (@abhisar_sharma) February 9, 2021

The dubious news portal, NewsClick.in was founded in 2009 by senior journalist Prabir Purkayastha. It is known for exhibiting left-leaning bias and by that very fact, is also overly critical of the Modi government.

Note: This is a developing story and it will be updated as and when more details surface