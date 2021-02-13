The kin of slain Bajrang Dal member Rinku Sharma has claimed that Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal refused to meet them when they had gone to meet him yesterday. They said that instead of allowing them to meet the CM, the police threatened them and chased them away.

Talking to Times Now, Rinku Sharma’s brother Manu Sharma said that he and three others had gone to meet the Delhi chief minister yesterday around noon, but the police on duty refused to let them in. They alleged that although four people went there to meet the CM to present their grievances and seeking justice, the police told them that holding protests is not allowed at that place, and they will be taken in custody if they don’t leave.

#WATCH | Family members of Rinku Sharma allege that they were not allowed to meet Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. They claim they were 'threatened' by the local police.



Bhavatosh with details.

They said that while they were standing there, the police called two buses, put them into the bus, and threatened to put them behind bars if they continued to try to meet the CM. Manu also informed that nobody from the Delhi government has talked to them so far. According to them, the police said that they can’t meet the chief minister under no circumstances.

Manu Sharma further claimed that he submitted a memorandum, on which a signature from the CM’s office was provided.

However, although the family members of Rinku Sharma claimed that they were prevented by police to meet Arvind Kejriwal, the CM’s office has come forward to deny the allegations.

#Breaking | Delhi lynching case: After kin's claims of visit to CM office, Arvind Kejriwal's office clarifies that they 'weren't approached'.



More details by Prashant.

They claimed that nobody from the family had approached the CM’s office to meet the CM, and there is no basis behind the claims made by the family members. They told media that as nobody had approached to meet the CM, there is no question of the CM refusing to meet anyone.