A case has been filed against Congress leader Dr Udit Raj in connection with the deaths of girls in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao. Raj is accused of spreading fake news and misleading facts on social media about the case. An FIR has been registered against him at Unnao Sadar Kotwali police station.

FIR filed against Congress leader Dr Udit Raj for sharing fake news on Unnao girls death case on social media (Source: Twitter)

The action was taken against the Congress leader on the directions of Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, who had directed the state police to take strict action against those who have been sharing misleading posts on social media platforms.

Earlier yesterday, Dr Udit Raj posted a tweet, alleging that he had spoken with former MP Savitri Phule, who had reportedly confided in him that with great difficulty the police had allowed her to meet with the victims. Raj had further added that the victim’s family asserted that the girls had been raped & the bodies were burnt against the will.

Unnao police issues a press note refuting Udit Raj’s allegations

Refuting the allegations, the Unnao Police issued a press note in which it said that the tweet posted by Raj on the two dead girls and one seriously injured girl was misleading and he had posted it to incite resentment among people. The police stated that the allegations made by Raj in his tweet were far from the truth and against the facts of the postmortem reports.

Source: Unnao Police

The police further added that Raj’s assertion that the girls were raped and their family members were coerced to cremate them were profoundly misleading. The post-mortem report of the two girls revealed that they were not raped. Besides, the police also said that the dead bodies of the girls were cremated by the family members of their own volition.

The police have filed an FIR against Congress leader Dr Udit Raj for concocting a misleading story on the deaths of the two girls in Unnao and charged him under Section 153 of the Indian Penal Code as well as under Section 66A of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

Unnao: Three Dalit girls found unconscious in their family field, two dead, one’s condition critical

Three Dalit girls were found lying unconscious in a field in Baburha village under the Asoha police station of Unnao district in Uttar Pradesh yesterday. Two of them were reportedly declared brought dead by the doctors while one is in critical condition and is undergoing treatment at the district hospital.

According to reports, an initial examination by the police and the doctors suggested that the two girls were poisoned. District Magistrate and other senior officials reached the district hospital to take stock of the situation. Security personnel have been deployed at the district hospital and around the village. An IG and a DIG rank officer have also reportedly left from Lucknow to take cognisance of the matter.

As per reports, the girls had gone to the field to collect fodder for cattle. The fields are owned by the girls’ own families. The victims’ brother Vishal reportedly said that all three girls had gone to the field around 3 pm yesterday to collect fodder. When they did not return by late evening, the families went looking for them and found them lying in the field. Two girls were already dead by the time they were found. Vishal denied having any enmity with anyone. He said that the girls used to study but their studies were discontinued and now they used to work in the field. He added that the girl undergoing treatment might tell what transpired over there if she survives.

In the meanwhile, the UP police have claimed to to have solved the case, after arrested a man named Vinay, along with a 15-years-old boy. According to police, Vinay has confessed that he had mixed insecticide in water to target the eldest girl, 17, after she rejected his advances. But inadvertently, all three girls drank the poisoned water. The younger cousins, aged 13 and 16, were found dead on Wednesday evening, the 17-year-old actual target of the crime is undergoing treatment in hospital.

The police said Vinay decided to poison the girl after she refused to give him her mobile number. Like the victim girls, the accused also belong the Schedules Caste.