Three Dalit girls were found lying unconscious in a field in Baburha village under Asoha police station of Unnao district in Uttar Pradesh yesterday. Two of them were reportedly declared brought dead by the doctors while one is in critical condition and is undergoing treatment at the district hospital.

Primary investigation suggests poisoning

According to reports, an initial examination by the police and the doctors suggested that the two girls were poisoned. District Magistrate and other senior officials reached the district hospital to take stock of the situation. Security personnel have been deployed at the district hospital and around the village. An IG and a DIG rank officer have also reportedly left from Lucknow to take cognisance of the matter.

As per reports, the girls had gone to the field to collect fodder for cattle. The fields are owned by the girls’ own families. The victims’ brother Vishal reportedly said that all three girls had gone to the field around 3 pm yesterday to collect fodder. When they did not return by late evening, the families went looking for them and found them lying in the field. Two girls were already dead by the time they were found. Vishal denied having an enmity with anyone. He said that the girls used to study but they studies were discontinued and now they used to work at the field. He added that the girl undergoing treatment might tell what transpired over there if she survives.

Initial investigation suggests poisoning: Police

SP Unnao Anand Kulkarni informed that the girls were found lying unconscious in their own field and some foam was also found at the spot. “The three girls were found in an unconscious state in their own field. Of them, two have died while one has been referred to the district hospital for treatment. Initial investigation suggests it is a case of poisoning. The doctors have also opined that it looks like a case of poisoning. Statements of people are being recorded and the case is being investigated,” Superintendent of Police Unnao said.

Family not under house arrest, media reports are false

Speaking further on the incident, the police also stated that some media reports have claimed that the police have kept the families of the girls under house arrest. However the claims are wrong. The police have stated that such claims are wrong. The police stated that the family members had come to the police station to file FIR and record their statements. They had returned home after the formalities were completed. Some other family members were present at the hospital and postmortem house too. No one has been put under house arrest.