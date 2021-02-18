Thursday, February 18, 2021
Home News Reports Unnao: Three Dalit girls found unconscious in their family field, two dead, one's condition...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Unnao: Three Dalit girls found unconscious in their family field, two dead, one’s condition critical

OpIndia Staff
Dalit girls found dead in family field in Unnao
Image via India Today
2

Three Dalit girls were found lying unconscious in a field in Baburha village under Asoha police station of Unnao district in Uttar Pradesh yesterday. Two of them were reportedly declared brought dead by the doctors while one is in critical condition and is undergoing treatment at the district hospital.

Primary investigation suggests poisoning

According to reports, an initial examination by the police and the doctors suggested that the two girls were poisoned. District Magistrate and other senior officials reached the district hospital to take stock of the situation. Security personnel have been deployed at the district hospital and around the village. An IG and a DIG rank officer have also reportedly left from Lucknow to take cognisance of the matter.

As per reports, the girls had gone to the field to collect fodder for cattle. The fields are owned by the girls’ own families. The victims’ brother Vishal reportedly said that all three girls had gone to the field around 3 pm yesterday to collect fodder. When they did not return by late evening, the families went looking for them and found them lying in the field. Two girls were already dead by the time they were found. Vishal denied having an enmity with anyone. He said that the girls used to study but they studies were discontinued and now they used to work at the field. He added that the girl undergoing treatment might tell what transpired over there if she survives.

Initial investigation suggests poisoning: Police

SP Unnao Anand Kulkarni informed that the girls were found lying unconscious in their own field and some foam was also found at the spot. “The three girls were found in an unconscious state in their own field. Of them, two have died while one has been referred to the district hospital for treatment. Initial investigation suggests it is a case of poisoning. The doctors have also opined that it looks like a case of poisoning. Statements of people are being recorded and the case is being investigated,” Superintendent of Police Unnao said.

Family not under house arrest, media reports are false

Speaking further on the incident, the police also stated that some media reports have claimed that the police have kept the families of the girls under house arrest. However the claims are wrong. The police have stated that such claims are wrong. The police stated that the family members had come to the police station to file FIR and record their statements. They had returned home after the formalities were completed. Some other family members were present at the hospital and postmortem house too. No one has been put under house arrest.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

 

Related Articles

Trending now

Crime

Ahmedabad: Teen gang-raped by two men in presence of another woman, all three booked

OpIndia Staff -
The accused has been identified as Sahil Shaikh, a catering contractor and Taskeel Qureshi, his friend.
News Reports

Did Rahul Gandhi deliberately lie to people of Puducherry about the Ministry of Fisheries

OpIndia Staff -
Gandhi had asked question to the Ministry of Fisheries on February 2, 2021 in Lok Sabha but on February 17 he pretended to be unaware that such a ministry exists.

“Soft spoken climate activists”, Khalistanis and why we need to talk about liberal privilege

Opinions Abhishek Banerjee -
Privilege is a way that dehumanizes the “other” in an insidious manner - which is why we need to talk about the 'liberal privilege'

Ahmedabad: Autodriver Sarfuddin who ‘saved abandoned newborn girl’ from stray dog, was actually the culprit

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
As per police, when they tried to question Sarfuddin, he gave illogical answers and upon inquiry found that he had a second wife as well.

Islamic terrorists attack the owner of popular Krishna Dhaba in Srinagar during foreign envoys’ visit for ‘desiring J&K domicile’

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The terrorists shot 22-year-old youth Aakash Mehra, son of Ramesh Kumar Mehra who owns a popular food joint Krishna Dhaba, located in a high-security area of the city.

“Do you have a father?” Rahul Gandhi questions a woman in Puduchery who asked her about his father’s death

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
"I am sure many girls here have lost their father", Rahul Gandhi declared when he was asked about Rajiv Gandhi's assassination

Recently Popular

OpIndia Explains

The ‘iPhone scam’ saga, a US-based businessman, allegations of fraud, hacking and what we know so far: Latest details

OpIndia Staff -
On February 15, 2021, Nishant Singh and Abhimanyu Srana came up with a thread alleging that one Twitter user Neel Patel alias Hitesh Patel has been scamming people for more than 15 years.
Read more
News Reports

Exclusive: NCPCR initiates action against pro-AAP YouTuber Dhruv Rathee for illegally obtaining IP location of a minor

OpIndia Staff -
NCPCR wrote to Twitter to take appropriate action against Rathee and sought details within seven days.
Read more
News Reports

US-based writer Gayle Kimball removes video of her 2020 interview with arrested ‘activist’ Disha Ravi: Here is what they don’t want you to know

OpIndia Staff -
In the 2020 interview too, Disha Ravi had gone on to spread misinformation and blatant lies to defame India on a global platform
Read more
Entertainment

Popstar Rihanna poses topless with Ganesha figurine necklace for her lingerie brand, netizens fume

OpIndia Staff -
Rihanna can be seen wearing a purple satin bottoms with a purple necklace with Ganesha figurine on it.
Read more
Fact-Check

Subramanian Swamy joins left-liberal media and Pakistan to peddle misinformation on SII vaccine delivered to South Africa

OpIndia Staff -
Speaking to the media, South Africa's Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said, "I would like to clarify a few media reports that said we had returned the vaccines to India. We have not returned the AstraZeneca vaccines to India".
Read more
News Reports

‘We will make sure you are in the clear’: A panic-stricken Disha Ravi had told a panic-stricken Greta Thunberg after the Toolkit was tweeted

OpIndia Staff -
Moments after Greta Thunberg tweeted the "toolkit", climate activist Disha Ravi asked her not to tweet the toolkit as their names were on it and they could face charges under the UAPA
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
517,078FollowersFollow
23,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com