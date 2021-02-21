In a fresh development in the Rinku Sharma murder case, Delhi Police has retrieved a new video of the crime, based on which they have arrested four people. The video was taken from CCTV installed outside Rinku Sharma’s house, where he was brutally murdered by a Muslim mob.

The arrested persons are named Deen Mohammad, Dilshan alias Aftab, Faiyaiz alias Sadri and Faizan alias Nirale. They were identified after scanning the CCTV footage, coupled with eyewitness accounts. With this, the total number of arrests in the case has gone up to 9, as earlier 5 persons were arrested by the police.

The new video once again debunks the propaganda spread by a section of left-liberal media that Rinku Sharma was killed at a birthday party after he had started a fight, and the knife was used to kill him belonged to him. This video, like the earlier video from inside Rinku’s house, show that a mob of more than a dozen people had gone to Rinku’s house to kill him, and the incident didn’t happen at a birthday party.

Knife seen attacker’s hand

Moreover, in the video, one of the attackers can be seen armed with a knife. This proves that killers had carried knives with themselves, and the weapon that killed Rinku was not snatched from him as some media reports were claiming. In the video, several persons armed with long sticks were seen brutally attacking Rinku Sharma, while some women were also there are onlookers. Towards the end of the CCTV footage, the man with the knife can be seen making quick moves to reach near Rinku Sharma, and attacking him with the knife. Although it is not very visible as in happened in a shadowed area, the movements make it clear that the man in a deep olive green shirt attacked Rinku Sharma with a knife, probably which proved to be fatal.

The video makes it clear that the mob had arrived there with a clear intention to kill Rinku Sharma, and he was seen desperately trying to save his life. There is no evidence that he attacked the mob, which is also not possible given that he and his family was greatly outnumbered.

Rinku Sharma Murder Case

On February 10, 25-year-old Bajrang Dal activist Rinku Sharma was brutally murdered by a mob. The incident took place in a Muslim dominated area, Mangolpuri, Delhi. According to the reports, the incident was a fallout of the argument between Rinku Sharma and his murderers over the collection of funds for the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. At that time, the dispute was resolved, but later a group of people attack Rinku again at his house. He was stabbed with a large knife in his back. Rinku was declared dead at the hospital that was only 300 meters away from the place of the incident.

Reports suggest that Rinku’s mother was also strangulated by the attackers. They came with a plan to burn down the house. Sharma had even donated blood to the wife of one of his attackers one and half years ago when she was pregnant and in critical condition. He also had helped Shakuru, brother of another attacker Islam, when he got admitted to hospital after contracting Covid-19.