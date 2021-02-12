Gaana, the music streaming platform, has issued a statement over the controversy surrounding one of their employees. Tanzila Anas posted a tweet where she appeared to be celebrating and justifying the murder of Rinku Sharma, the murdered Bajrang Dal Activist.

Gaana said on social media, “We do not endorse the beliefs & views of our employees in their personal capacity. Gaana respects religious sentiments of every community in India.” “We have been apprised of the issue & will take necessary steps at the earliest based on our enquiries,” it added.

Statement by Gaana

Although Gaana has not taken any names in its tweet, the timing of the statement makes it self-evident that the statement was made over the controversy generated by Tanzila Anas. People on social media were outraged by her insensitive comment and called for her to be sacked.

Tanzila Anas had tweeted, “Bajrang Dal Activist. That’s it, that’s the tweet.” He tweet, quite naturally, did not go down well with people on the platform. Following the backlash, she said that she did not even know that a Bajrang Dal activist had been murdered and her tweet only alluded to the fact that members of the “extremist” organisation Bajrang Dal cannot be called an “activist”.

While Gaana has assured ‘necessary steps’ at the earliest, it remains to be seen whether any action is taken at all.