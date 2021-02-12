Tanzila Anis of Gaana celebrates death of Hindu youth Rinku Sharma

In a shocking incident on Thursday, a mob of around 25-30 people brutally stabbed a Bajrang Dal activist named Rinku Sharma to death. Rinku Sharma, a lab technician who died in a hospital in Paschim Vihar on Thursday, was killed in cold blood for raising ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans in Delhi.

The 26-year-old deceased, who was stabbed in his house in front of his family members, was actively involved with the Hindu outfit and was a part of the donation drive being carried out by Bajrang Dal for contributing towards the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

The police have reportedly arrested four accused persons who killed Rinku on Wednesday at his residence. The arrested assailants have been identified as Mohammad Islam, Danish Nasruddin, Dilshan and Dilshad Islam.

As the brutal killing of a Hindu youth in broad daylight evoked a strong response from citizens, a few Islamists and left-liberals were celebrating the 26-year-old Bajrang Dal activist’s death on social media platforms. Tanzila Anis, a content head at the online music streaming platform – Gaana, caused a furore in social media by apparently cheering Rinku Sharma’s death.

Tanzila Anis – Gaana employee dehumanises Rinku Sharma

Taking to Twitter, Tanzila Anis insinuated that the deceased person was a Bajrang Dal activist. “That’s it, that’s the tweet,” said Tanzila Anis. From her tweet, it appeared that she was indirectly implying that killing a Bajrang Dal activist is acceptable, who was stabbed for participating in a donation drive for the construction of Ram Mandir.

The now deleted Hinduphobic tweet put out by Gaana employee Tanzil Anis

Following the backlash for this tweet of hers, she offered an explanation for her conduct. She said that she did not even know that a Banjrang Dal activist had been murdered and her tweet only alluded to the fact that members of the “extremist” organisation Bajrang Dal cannot be called an “activist”.

Following her tweet, social media users started demanding that Gaana should sack her from the company. OpIndia has reached out to the company for their comments on the issue, this report will be updated if and when the company responds to our queries.

Tanzila Anis repeated acts of bigotry against Hindus

Even though the tweets of Tanzila Anis was not surprising to many, netizens directed their anger and disbelief towards the Times Group for their continued choice to employ such people who clearly harbour communal hatred and provide space in the online entertainment industry to propagate such aversion for Hindus and their culture. The online music app ‘Gaana’ is a subsidiary of Times group media network.

As several netizens demanded Times Group to sack her from their organisation immediately, however, some users put out disclaimers saying Times Group will never take action against such Hinduphobic elements but promote them instead. The social media users highlighted how Times Group had provided a platform to anti-Hindu propagandists such as Sayema, who has a notorious history of peddling anti-Hindu propaganda.

Shocked by her initial tweet, social media users unearthed several derogatory tweets put out by Gaana employee in the past.

Here are some of tweets posted by Tanzila Anis, which not only mocks Hindus but also abuse Hindu deities:

In 2012, Tanzila Anis, taking advantage of her ‘freedom of expression’, abused Hindu deities saying she had a thing for Shiva in the past, who was a “mythological dick”.

Tweet by Tanzila Anis

Continuing her anti-Hindi rhetoric, the Gaana employee Tanzila Anis had displayed her ‘creativity’ by showing ways to abuse Hindu deities and as well hurt Hindu sentiments.

Tweet by Tanzila Anis

In another tweet put out by Tanzila Anis in 2015, she said one must outrage on why more men were chefs, more women were pornstars and importantly why more Hindus in India.

Tweet by Tanzila Anis

In one of the vile tweets unearthed by social media users, Tanzila Anis can be seen making sexist sly on Lord Sita and Lord Hanuman.

Tweet by Tanzila Anis

In a similar tweet, Tanzila Anis can also be seen mocking Ramayana.

Tweet by Tanzila Anis

Here is another tweet where she was caught abusing Hindu culture and scriptures.

Tweet by Tanzila Anis

In April 2013, she said that Lord Krishna indulged in ‘orgy’ with gopis (Lord Krishna’s women devotees). “This boy is mad”, she had tweeted.

Image Source: BabuBhaiya/Twitter

Image Source: BabuBhaiya/Twitter

Tanzila Anis, unsurprisingly, is also a great fan of Pakistan. Here are a few tweets where she was seen cheering for Pakistan, the country that bleeds India almost every day by exporting terror.

Tweets by Tanzila Anis

Even though the Hinduphobic attitude displayed by Tanzila Asin comes as no surprise to many, in reality, it is not a recent phenomenon. The Islamists and left-liberals have been making such vile and derogatory statements to target Hindus and its culture under the guise of ‘freedom of speech’ and ‘secularism’ and are easily getting away.

Unfortunately, it looks like the Hinduphobia in the ‘secular’ societies of the country is not going to stop any time soon.