Tuesday, February 23, 2021
Google provides information about IP addresses in the Toolkit case, Nikita Jacob and Shantanu Muluk to join the probe

Greta toolkit case: Google provides information to Delhi Police, Nikita Jacob, Shantanu to join probe
Greta Thunberg shared toolkit that revealed international conspiracy against India
The Delhi Police have stated that Google had replied to their query over IP addresses and locations of the creators and editors of the Toolkit. As per the sources, it was uploaded from locations in Maharashtra and Karnataka. Delhi police have also contacted Zoom to get information about the Zoom meeting that was organized on January 11, in which around 70 people had participated, including Nikita and Shantanu.

As per the police, Disha Ravi, Nikita Jacob and Shantanu Muluk had created and edited the alleged Toolkit that was shared with the climate activist Greta Thunberg.

Nikita Jacob and Shantanu Muluk will join the probe

Delhi Police had confirmed that Nikita Jacob and Shantanu Muluk would join the investigation into the Toolkit case on Monday. As per the reports, they both have reached Delhi on Monday. Delhi Police had contacted Jacob and Muluk over the phone and issued notices. They assured the police that they would join the investigation on Monday, i.e. February 22.

Reports suggest that the Delhi Police wants to interrogate the trio simultaneously and also confronted them with each other with the evidence that the cyber cell has gathered so far against them.

Greta Toolkit Case

On February 4, Swedish activist Greta Thunberg had posted a tweet in support of farmer protests. In a follow-up tweet, she shared a document that she called a ‘toolkit’ that can be used to understand what the protests are about and how her followers can support the cause. The Toolkit, however, revealed how certain people, political parties, media agencies, national and international organizations and Khalistani sympathizers are using the farmer protests to propagate their agenda under a Global conspiracy against India.

As per the reports, one of the alleged creators of the Toolkit, Disha Ravi, allegedly asked Greta in a WhatsApp message to remove the Toolkit. Greta obliged and later shared another toolkit with all the links and alleged problematic content removed. Police, however, filed the case based on the first Toolkit shared and started a probe. So far, Disha Ravi has been arrested and in Delhi Police’s custody. Two other accused, Nikita Jacob and Shantanu Muluk, got transition bails and were to join the probe on February 22.

