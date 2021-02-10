Khalistani terrorist and a close aide of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) chief Muhammad Hafiz Saeed, Gopal Singh Chawla, has announced that he will organize a tractor rally in Pakistan in support of the ongoing ‘farmers’ protest in India.

The announcement was made through a 2-minute video in which Chawla said that a tractor rally will be organised in Pakistan in solidarity with the ‘farmers’ protesting against the newly introduced Farm Bills in India. In the video, Chawla was also heard indulging in fear-mongering, alleging that hundreds of farmers were killed by the Modi government since the protest started last year.

“Modi has brought bills that are unacceptable to the farmers. Atrocities are being inflicted upon farmers in India for the past several months. Modi may not be troubled by this but I am. We will take out a tractor rally in support of the farmers. The rally will start from Nankana Sahib and conclude at the Wagah border,” Chawla reportedly said.

He further said, “We will tell the farmers around the world that we are united. Whoever is sitting at the protest are the ‘Anndatas’, they are feeding everyone. Therefore I appeal to everyone to join the rally.”

It is worth noting that the call for tractor rally came after ‘farmers’ protesting along the Delhi border had carried out a similar tractor rally on January 26 this year. During that tractor rally, the protesters breached barricades and burst in the national capital. Thousands of protesters even stormed the grounds of the hallowed Red Fort, desecrating the symbol of India’s sovereignty by raising Khalistani flags on its ramparts. The chaos that was unleashed in the wake of the rally caused injuries to over 300 police personnel. Buses, private cars and government properties were also vandalised by the protesters.

Gopal Singh Chawla, a Khalistani terrorist and an ISI stooge

It is noteworthy to mention that Chawla is an ISI stooge and has been accused of carrying out anti-India activities. He is also close to LeT chief Hafiz Saeed, whom he hails as the “Messiah” of Pakistan. In 2018, the Indian government had submitted a dossier to Pakistan in which it claimed that Chawla had been indulging in whipping up anti-India sentiments.

Earlier in 2018, a controversy erupted when Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu posed with Khalistani terrorist Gopal Chawla during his Kartarpur visit. Chawla had posted a photo of him standing next to Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on his Facebook account.

Gopal Singh Chawla, an ardent supporter of Khalistan, a separate nation for Punjabi Sikhs and is also an active member of pro-Khalistani terror outfits. He is also suspected to be involved in the recent bomb blast at a Nirankari gathering in Amritsar in which three people were killed. Gopal Chawla is also believed to be a close aide of Pakistan sponsored Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Hafeez Saeed and is in contact with the ISI to hatch a terror plot against India. Gopal Singh Chawla is also the man behind the ‘Sikh Referendum 2020’ movement and had been routinely involved in waging anti-India activities.