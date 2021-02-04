American Hip-Hop Artist Unkonfined (stylized ʋиκσиғιиɛ∂) who has a large following on the social media platform Twitter of around 3,83,400 followers, has deleted his tweet supporting the Farmers Protest. Unkonfined later posted a video explaining the reason why he had deleted his tweet. He said that he deleted the tweet because he does not know much about the matter.

The now-deleted tweet, which simply read ‘Support the farmers. #FarmersProtest’ led to a substantial amount of unfollows from Unkonfined’s Indian followers. The deleted tweet is reproduced below:-

The artist then posted a video, explaining his reason as to why he deleted his tweet. He explained that the reason he posted the tweet supporting farmers protest in the first place was that he has a lot of followers in India. Unkonfined then goes to say that the reason why he deleted the tweet had nothing to do with the farmers protest itself.

THIS is an example of Real Maturity on SM! Appreciate @unkonfined 's honesty and candour. I completely agree that w/o knowing enough, Influencers ought not to opine about sensitive issues. And- if they realise they've been mistaken, they owe it to their fans to admit it! 👍🏻👏🏻💪🏻👌🏻 pic.twitter.com/SBSCyicMzT — Jyoti Kapur Das (@jkd18) February 3, 2021

He said that he deleted the tweet because he does not know enough about the matter, and it has nothing to do with the supporting or not supporting the farmer protests. “I deleted it because I don’t know enough about it to talk about,” Unkonfined said in his video. He further went on to say, “It’s important to educate yourself before you say anything and I should not have put a tweet out there that I don’t know anything about.”

The fact that Unkonfined confirmed that he tweeted support for the farmer protests in India proves the now established allegation that such social media posts supporting the protests by international celebrities are nothing but a part of a coordinated campaign. Most celebrities posted the messages on their social media accounts as part of this campaign, perhaps in return of a consideration, without knowing the context of the messages. This campaign was exposed after activist Greta Thunberg had posted a ‘toolkit’ to be used for this campaign, containing messages to be posted on social media, accounts of media houses, journalists and politicians to be followed etc. The messages contained in the toolkit had been posted by designated celebrities in exact form from their social media accounts, proving that they followed the ‘toolkit’ to ‘support’ the protests in India.