Thursday, February 4, 2021
Home News Reports Hip-Hop Artist Unkonfined deletes tweet supporting Farmers Protest, explains his reason why
News ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

Hip-Hop Artist Unkonfined deletes tweet supporting Farmers Protest, explains his reason why

He said that he deleted the tweet because he does not know enough about the matter, and it has nothing to do with the supporting or not supporting the farmer protests.

OpIndia Staff
Unkonfined
1

American Hip-Hop Artist Unkonfined (stylized ʋиκσиғιиɛ∂) who has a large following on the social media platform Twitter of around 3,83,400 followers, has deleted his tweet supporting the Farmers Protest. Unkonfined later posted a video explaining the reason why he had deleted his tweet. He said that he deleted the tweet because he does not know much about the matter.

The now-deleted tweet, which simply read ‘Support the farmers. #FarmersProtest’ led to a substantial amount of unfollows from Unkonfined’s Indian followers. The deleted tweet is reproduced below:-

The artist then posted a video, explaining his reason as to why he deleted his tweet. He explained that the reason he posted the tweet supporting farmers protest in the first place was that he has a lot of followers in India. Unkonfined then goes to say that the reason why he deleted the tweet had nothing to do with the farmers protest itself.

He said that he deleted the tweet because he does not know enough about the matter, and it has nothing to do with the supporting or not supporting the farmer protests. “I deleted it because I don’t know enough about it to talk about,” Unkonfined said in his video. He further went on to say, “It’s important to educate yourself before you say anything and I should not have put a tweet out there that I don’t know anything about.”

The fact that Unkonfined confirmed that he tweeted support for the farmer protests in India proves the now established allegation that such social media posts supporting the protests by international celebrities are nothing but a part of a coordinated campaign. Most celebrities posted the messages on their social media accounts as part of this campaign, perhaps in return of a consideration, without knowing the context of the messages. This campaign was exposed after activist Greta Thunberg had posted a ‘toolkit’ to be used for this campaign, containing messages to be posted on social media, accounts of media houses, journalists and politicians to be followed etc. The messages contained in the toolkit had been posted by designated celebrities in exact form from their social media accounts, proving that they followed the ‘toolkit’ to ‘support’ the protests in India.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

 

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Greta ‘Toolkit’: Here is a list of journalists and news portals that the global conspirators against India trusted to be their allies

Shashank Bharadwaj -
The 'toolkit' posted by Greta Thunberg contains names of several Indian portals & journalists considered as trusted by conspirators
Read more
OpIndia Explains

Does this tweet by Kerala Congress, taken directly from ‘Toolkit’, expose how plan to make Rihanna tweet was afoot since mid-January: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Activist and baby-protestor Greta Thunberg and Rihanna tweeted in favour of the so-called farmers - and now, there is a Congress link
Read more

Global Conspiracy Against India: How ANTIFA ‘activist’ rallied for Rana Ayyub, Kashmiri Separatists to fan protests in India

News Reports Teerth Waraich -
Antifa activist Carola Rackete was arrested for captaining and docking a sea vessel with 53 illegal migrants in Italy

Man behind @TheTweetOfGod, which has been peddling anti-India agenda, was accused of creepy behaviour by comedian: Details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
One of the handles that participated in the campaign against India was one '@TheTweetofGod' handle on Twitter - but there is more to him

Greta Thunberg plays victim after inadvertently revealing global conspiracy to defame India

World OpIndia Staff -
Taking to Twitter, Thunberg claimed that despite all the 'hate, threats and violations of human rights', she will not stop her support to farmers.

Gujarat has been where India stands today: How Modi stood up for Asmita and defeated “fatwa babas”

Politics Abhishek Banerjee -
India today is where Gujarat was in December 2002, when Gujaratis voted for its Asmita, its pride. n

Recently Popular

News Reports

Document shared by climate activist Greta Thunberg reveals global campaign to stir unrest in India began before Republic Day riots: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Climate activist Greta Thunberg has inadvertently revealed the insidious nature of the global campaign against India.
Read more
News Reports

Greta Thunberg deletes protest toolkit tweet after it revealed global designs against India, campaign underway since at least November: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Greta Thunberg accidentally revealed the conspiracy behind international support to farmer protests, deletes tweet later.
Read more
Entertainment

Ajay Devgn to Karan Johar: Bollywood personalities take on Rihanna and gang over support to ‘farmers’ protest, call for unity

OpIndia Staff -
Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Ajay Devgn, Ekta Kapoor and several other Bollywood personalities called out propaganda over the ‘farmers’ protest
Read more
News Reports

After Rihanna, porn star Mia Khalifa extends support to protesting ‘farmers’

OpIndia Staff -
Mia Khalifa is the latest entrant to the community of international influencers, hailing the anti-farm law protestors in India.
Read more
Politics

Subramanian Swamy shares fake data about petrol prices and RTs abusive tweet about ‘Bhakts’ as Union Budget is praised over all

OpIndia Staff -
Subramanian Swamy on Tuesday shared information on Twitter what could only be described as a 'WhatsApp forward'.
Read more
World

Biden led US govt backs Modi govt’s farm laws, says the reforms will improve market efficiency

OpIndia Staff -
Even though observers in India have welcomed Joe Biden administration's support for the farm laws, they have also expressed caution against US government's intervention in country's internal affairs.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

News Reports

Hip-Hop Artist Unkonfined deletes tweet supporting Farmers Protest, explains his reason why

OpIndia Staff -
Unkonfined said that he deleted the tweet supporting the farmer protests because he does not known enough about the matter
Read more
News Reports

Delhi police release videos showing rioter inciting mob to desecrate Indian Flag at Red Fort, threatening to snatch guns from cops and shoot them

OpIndia Staff -
In the videos, a rioter named Iqbal Singh can be heard provoking the mob to storm the Red Fort and replace the India flag
Read more
News Reports

Greta ‘Toolkit’: Here is a list of journalists and news portals that the global conspirators against India trusted to be their allies

Shashank Bharadwaj -
The 'toolkit' posted by Greta Thunberg contains names of several Indian portals & journalists considered as trusted by conspirators
Read more
News Reports

Incidents of violence at Red Fort evoked similar sentiments and reactions in India as did the Capitol Hill siege: MEA

OpIndia Staff -
"Any protest must be seen in the context of India's democratic ethos and polity", said MEA spokesperson on the Red Fort violence
Read more
OpIndia Explains

Does this tweet by Kerala Congress, taken directly from ‘Toolkit’, expose how plan to make Rihanna tweet was afoot since mid-January: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Activist and baby-protestor Greta Thunberg and Rihanna tweeted in favour of the so-called farmers - and now, there is a Congress link
Read more
News Reports

As the entire cricket team rallies behind India, Irfan Pathan speaks for rioters, compares to George Floyd

OpIndia Staff -
Irfan Pathan took to Twitter to take a veiled dig at those Tweeting in support of India's stand against the foreign meddlers
Read more
News Reports

Global Conspiracy Against India: How ANTIFA ‘activist’ rallied for Rana Ayyub, Kashmiri Separatists to fan protests in India

Teerth Waraich -
Antifa activist Carola Rackete was arrested for captaining and docking a sea vessel with 53 illegal migrants in Italy
Read more
News Reports

UP police books out on bail Newslaundry columnist and former AMU student leader Sharjeel Usmani for sedition

OpIndia Staff -
Sharjeel Usmani had given a hate speech targeting the Hindu community at the recently Elgar Parishad conclave at Pune
Read more
News Reports

Man behind @TheTweetOfGod, which has been peddling anti-India agenda, was accused of creepy behaviour by comedian: Details

OpIndia Staff -
One of the handles that participated in the campaign against India was one '@TheTweetofGod' handle on Twitter - but there is more to him
Read more
World

Greta Thunberg plays victim after inadvertently revealing global conspiracy to defame India

OpIndia Staff -
Taking to Twitter, Thunberg claimed that despite all the 'hate, threats and violations of human rights', she will not stop her support to farmers.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
23,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com