The Communist Party of India (CPI) has passed a censure motion against Kanhaiya Kumar, former ‘student leader’ from JNU, The Hindu has reported. The motion was passed after supporters of the far-left leader misbehaved with the Patna office secretary of the CPI, Indu Bhushan, and manhandled him.

The decision was taken at the party’s National Council meeting in Hyderabad that concluded on the 31st of January. The incident pertained to an event on the 1st of December when Kanhaiya Kumar reached the office in Patna with his followers.

The meeting, related to the Begusarai District Council, was postponed but Kumar did not receive the information. Subsequently, his supporters proceeded to manhandle Indu Bhushan. According to the report, the incident was corroborated by multiple sources but the senior leadership had refused to comment.

Kanhaiya Kumar has reportedly clairified that he did not participate in the violence. “He also said that if any one’s feelings have been hurt because of behaviour of some people, he apologises on their behalf,” one senior leader was quoted as saying.

However, Kumar told The Hindu that he had not been informed about the censure motion. He also denied that any violent incident had occurred in Patna. “The Left does not behave like the BJP. Within our party there are no personal differences between any one; if at all we may have ideological friction, which being a disciplined party, it is peacefully resolved,” he told the newspaper.

Kanhaiya Kumar is no stranger to controversies or unruly conduct. Last year in February, the Delhi Government had given its approval for his prosecution in a sedition case. Locals of Begusarai had also alleged during the Lok Sabha elections 2019 that his supporters had thrashed them brutally on his instructions.