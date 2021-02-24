Wednesday, February 24, 2021
Home Crime Karnataka: Arabic school teacher Mohammad Saifulla arrested for sexually harassing girl student in bus
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Karnataka: Arabic school teacher Mohammad Saifulla arrested for sexually harassing girl student in bus

The driver took prompt action and stopped the bus right in front of the Uppinangady police station. Saifulla was handed over to the police.

OpIndia Staff
Mohammad Saifulla, a teacher at an Arabic school in Sulia, was arrested for harassing a girl student
Mohammad Saifulla, an Arabic teacher arrested by Police (image: daijiworld)
181

As per reports, On February 23, Uppinangady Police arrested a 32-year-old Arabic teacher identified as Mohammad Saifulla on the allegations of sexually harassing a girl student in a bus. As per a report in Daijiworld, Saifulla teaches at an Arabic school in Sullia. The incident took place when the bus was travelling towards Uppinangady from Dharmasthala.

Reports suggest that while travelling on the bus, he would often touch and harass the girl. The girl objected to his behaviour and informed the bus conductor.

The driver took prompt action and stopped the bus right in front of the Uppinangady police station. Saifulla was handed over to the police. A complaint was filed against him by the girl student, after which the Uppinangady police took him in custody.

A similar incident was reported on Monday

On February 22, a similar incident was reported when a girl student travelling from Bengaluru to Mangaluru was harassed by a man identified as Rafiq. When a relative of the girl objected to his actions at the Uppinangady bus stand, a gang came in support of the accused and assaulted the relative. Uppinangady Police was informed about the incident who swiftly nabbed the accused. He was let go after issuing a warning.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsChikamangaluru case, Karnataka police case, Girl harassed in bus
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Rahul Gandhi spreads fake news about train ticket fares being doubled: Here is the truth

OpIndia Staff -
Sources in Indian Railways said that do discourage crowding at passenger trains, their fares have been slightly increased
News Reports

Now private sector banks can conduct government transactions, union government lifts embargo

OpIndia Staff -
Private sector banks will be able to conduct govt-related transactions such as taxes, pension, small savings schemes etc

Blocked by Trump, unblocked and followed by Biden and then unfollowed by Biden: Love-hate relationship of TV star Chrissy Teigen and POTUS

World OpIndia Staff -
How Trump-hater Chrissy Teigen won a follow from POTUS Biden on inauguration night to eventual unfollow a month later on Twitter.

West Bengal: CID detains Bangladeshi national for the bomb attack on Minister Jakir Hossain

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Jakir Hossain is being treated in a government hospital in Kolkata after receiving serious injuries in the attack.

Yogi Adityanath to meet Miss India runner-up Manya Singh and athlete Priyanka Goswami, two women who battled all odds

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Manya Singh's father Omprakash Singh said that he and his daughter wanted to meet Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Bhim Sena chief files FIR against UP CM, Police under SC/ST Act in retaliation to FIR against him for spreading fake news

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Bhim Sena chief Nawab Satpal Tanwar claimed that the Uttar Pradesh government is misusing the law against him

Recently Popular

News Reports

US President Joe Biden casually drops the N-word during Munich Security Conference, accused of racism on social media

OpIndia Staff -
The N-word is considered as one of the hateful words that were first uttered in the 17th century. Its origin can be traced back to the Spanish word 'negro', which is often used by white supremacists to deliberately offend the African-American community.
Read more
News Reports

Baghpat chaat fight: Man from viral video explains reason behind the brawl. Watch

OpIndia Staff -
The man, identified as Harinder, is a chaat vendor along with others got into a fight with other chaat vendors who had opened shop about two months back.
Read more
Entertainment

Mainstream media runs with lie that Kangana Ranaut featured in ‘item number’ to give Swara Bhasker precious ‘befitting reply’ points

OpIndia Staff -
Swara Bhasker claimed that Kangana Ranaut had starred in an 'item number' titled 'Julmi re Julmi' in the movie Rajjo.
Read more
News Reports

‘You’ll become PM from CM’: Banned Khalistani outfit SFJ ‘counsels’ Bengal and Maharashtra CMs to declare independence from India

OpIndia Staff -
Gurpatwant Singh Pannu of Sikhs for Justice wants Maharashtra and West Bengal to declare independence from the Indian Union.
Read more
Social Media

After 450 buildings, projects being named after Nehru-Gandhi dynasty, ‘liberals’ outrage about stadium named after PM Modi

OpIndia Staff -
Congress workers getting triggered over Narendra Modi stadium is amusing considering there are at least 450 projects, structures, roads, colleges, universities named after the Nehru-Gandhi dynasty.
Read more
News Reports

Karnataka: Journalist gets death threats from actor Dhruv Sarja’s fans for exposing anti-Brahmin hate shown in ‘Pogaru’ movie

OpIndia Staff -
Journalist Chiru Bhat had exposed the anti-Brahmin hatred shown in Dhruv Sarja's new Kannada movie 'Pogaru'.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

253,132FansLike
519,826FollowersFollow
23,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com