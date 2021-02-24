As per reports, On February 23, Uppinangady Police arrested a 32-year-old Arabic teacher identified as Mohammad Saifulla on the allegations of sexually harassing a girl student in a bus. As per a report in Daijiworld, Saifulla teaches at an Arabic school in Sullia. The incident took place when the bus was travelling towards Uppinangady from Dharmasthala.

Reports suggest that while travelling on the bus, he would often touch and harass the girl. The girl objected to his behaviour and informed the bus conductor.

The driver took prompt action and stopped the bus right in front of the Uppinangady police station. Saifulla was handed over to the police. A complaint was filed against him by the girl student, after which the Uppinangady police took him in custody.

A similar incident was reported on Monday

On February 22, a similar incident was reported when a girl student travelling from Bengaluru to Mangaluru was harassed by a man identified as Rafiq. When a relative of the girl objected to his actions at the Uppinangady bus stand, a gang came in support of the accused and assaulted the relative. Uppinangady Police was informed about the incident who swiftly nabbed the accused. He was let go after issuing a warning.