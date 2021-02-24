Wednesday, February 24, 2021
News Reports
Updated:

Maharashtra Congress passes resolution demanding reservation for Muslims and Marathas

The resolution demanding reservations for Muslims was passed in Maharashtra Congress’ parliamentary board meeting that was held on Tuesday

OpIndia Staff
Maha Congress passes resolution demanding reservations for Muslims
Maharashtra Congress passes resolution demanding reservations for Muslims(Image Courtesy: Outlook India)
322

A meeting of Maharashtra Congress’ parliamentary committee on Tuesday passed a resolution in support of Muslim and Maratha reservation in the state. The Congress party also took a stand that the Centre’s agricultural laws should not be enforced in the state.

The parliamentary committee meeting was chaired by Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole in the presence of the party’s state in-charge HK Patil. Senior Congress leaders such as ministers Babasaheb Thorat, Ashok Chavan, Prithviraj Chavan and Sushilkumar Shinde were present at the meeting.

State President Nana Patole said Congress is committed to the development of all communities in the state and the implementation of reservation for the Muslim community is part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government’s program for the welfare of all communities. 

In addition to resolution for Muslim reservations, the party also passed resolutions demanding revocation of the farm laws passed by the Centre, creation of separate farm laws in the state, disbursement of funds for statutory boards in the state, and for the allocation of funds for OBCs, VJNT and other backward classes.

Besides, the party has zeroed in on various other programs to strengthen the organisation. The party decided to launch Sankalp Abhiyan, an outreach programme under which the state leaders will reach out to the voter base, in a bid to regain its old glory. 

It was also decided in the parliamentary committee meeting that the party will join hands with Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) allies — Shiv Sena and NCP —for the local body polls subject to consultation with the local units of the party. 

MVA alliance’s persistent push for Muslim reservations

Ever since Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance formed a government in Maharashtra, the alliance partners have been pressing to bring in reservations for Muslims in the state. In January 2020, a month after Uddhav Thackeray became the chief minister, several reports surfaced stating that Maha Vikas Aghadi government is preparing to introduce reservations for Muslims in the state.

Then in February 2020, Minority Affairs minister Nawab Malik said that the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government will soon bring in an ordinance to extend the contentious 5 per cent reservations for Muslims across educational institutes in the state. He had then also assured the State Legislative Council of taking ‘appropriate action’ in this regard before the beginning of the upcoming academic year and admissions process

OpIndia Staff
Staff reporter at OpIndia

