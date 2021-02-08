Monday, February 8, 2021
As Twitter’s Mahima Kaul resigns, Samajwadi Party, AAP and other fringe parties demand ‘didi’ does not leave them

In 2018, few weeks after Twitter chief Jack Dorsey had admitted that his employees have a left-leaning bias, Kaul had started deleting her own tweets which exposed her own political bias.

OpIndia Staff
Mahima Kaul resigns Twitter
Twitter’s Public Policy Director for India and South Asia, Mahima Kaul, recently resigned from her post to reportedly focus on her personal life. However, her departure from microblogging site has not gone down too well with her fans, who are trending hashtags on Twitter demanding she returns.

Piyush Mishra, National Spokesperson, Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP), has been very upset.

In fact, he took it upon himself to get the hashtag in support of Kaul trended.

He even tweeted to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to not accept Mahima Kaul’s resignation.

Joining Mishra were Congress leaders.

Who, for mysterious reasons, had tagged some Gurpreet Walia, who identifies himself as a ‘journalist’ and was also trending the same hashtag demanding Kaul’s return to Twitter. However, he even claimed that he started the hashtag trend and urged his followers to turn their fingers into Jharkhand.

Walia is a ‘journalist’ associated with TV24.

One Juhie Singh, Samajwadi Party spokesperson, also joined in.

As did Aam Aadmi Party leaders and various other profiles with ‘social media activists’ in their bio who regularly tweet on multiple hashtags through the day. Kaul, however, does not seem to have paid any heed to the appeals.

In 2018, few weeks after Twitter chief Jack Dorsey had admitted that his employees have a left-leaning bias, Kaul had started deleting her own tweets which exposed her own political bias.

Mahima Kaul’s now-deleted tweets (image courtesy: @iankursingh on Twitter)

Back in 2010-11, Narendra Modi was the chief minister of Gujarat. Another former Twitter employee Raheel Khursheed had also mocked and bullied a 15-year-old girl who dared to have a political opinion against Kanhaiyya Kumar, that didn’t conform to Khursheed’s own worldview.

