Twitter’s Public Policy Director for India and South Asia, Mahima Kaul, recently resigned from her post to reportedly focus on her personal life. However, her departure from microblogging site has not gone down too well with her fans, who are trending hashtags on Twitter demanding she returns.

Piyush Mishra, National Spokesperson, Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP), has been very upset.

Didi , please don't go. — Piyush Mishra (@PMLUCKNOW) February 7, 2021

In fact, he took it upon himself to get the hashtag in support of Kaul trended.

Finally our effort was successful, we came in the top 5, Thank you to all of you.

Made it successful.

👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇#MahimaPleaseDontGo

I request to @misskaul ji,

Please reconsider your decision.#MahimaPleaseDontGo pic.twitter.com/8vIVe7hCxB — Piyush Mishra (@PMLUCKNOW) February 8, 2021

He even tweeted to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to not accept Mahima Kaul’s resignation.

Joining Mishra were Congress leaders.

I always stand with the truth, the truth is true and the truth will prevail, and the loss of the lie will be glory, you struggle, we are with you, please do not go anywhere except Twitter #MahimaPleaseDontGo@PMLUCKNOW @preeti_chobey @_garrywalia pic.twitter.com/awASzO2Cnt — Atul Pandey=अतुल पाण्डेय🙏🇮🇳 (@atulkumarINC) February 8, 2021

ये तुम्हारे भाई ने स्टार्ट किया था trend #MahimaPleaseDontGo और तुम सब जानते हो इसको कहाँ लाना है



इसलिए उँगलिया चलाओ झारखंड बना दो 🎯 — Gurpreet Garry Walia (@_garrywalia) February 8, 2021

Who, for mysterious reasons, had tagged some Gurpreet Walia, who identifies himself as a ‘journalist’ and was also trending the same hashtag demanding Kaul’s return to Twitter.However, he even claimed that he started the hashtag trend and urged his followers to turn their fingers into Jharkhand.

Walia is a ‘journalist’ associated with TV24.

You have done your work with great integrity ,Respect #MahimaPleaseDontGo https://t.co/zKunF9g6Bn — Juhie Singh (@juhiesingh) February 8, 2021

One Juhie Singh, Samajwadi Party spokesperson, also joined in.

I support #MahimaPleaseDontGo



Rt if you too — Amanpreet Singh Uppal (@iAmanUppal) February 8, 2021

As did Aam Aadmi Party leaders and various other profiles with ‘social media activists’ in their bio who regularly tweet on multiple hashtags through the day. Kaul, however, does not seem to have paid any heed to the appeals.

In 2018, few weeks after Twitter chief Jack Dorsey had admitted that his employees have a left-leaning bias, Kaul had started deleting her own tweets which exposed her own political bias.

Mahima Kaul’s now-deleted tweets (image courtesy: @iankursingh on Twitter)

Back in 2010-11, Narendra Modi was the chief minister of Gujarat. Another former Twitter employee Raheel Khursheed had also mocked and bullied a 15-year-old girl who dared to have a political opinion against Kanhaiyya Kumar, that didn’t conform to Khursheed’s own worldview.