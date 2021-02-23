On Tuesday, gangster Ravi Pujari was produced before a Mumbai sessions court in connection to a firing case at a restaurant in Vile Parle on October 21, 2016. He was brought to Mumbai from Bengaluru and has now been remanded to police custody till March 9.

In February 2020, Ravi Pujari was extradited to India from South Africa after absconding from Indian authorities for several years. He was lodged at a jail in Bengaluru, Karnataka. A team of Mumbai police left for Bengaluru on February 20, following an order by a Karnataka court that allowed Ravi’s handover to the Mumbai police. A case was registered against him following the firing incident under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

He is wanted in more than 49 cases in the city. pic.twitter.com/sGqdgHmMnq — ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2021

Netizens wondered about the ‘purpose’ of burqa

While he was being taken to the court today, Ravi Pujari was spotted in a neon green T-shirt and a black veil. Netizens became amused and wondered whether he had been sporting a burqa to stir sympathy. One Vaibhav Bhandari inquired, “Using burqa to gain sympathy, very thoughtful.”

Twitter user, Anu Audichya wrote, “Neon t-shirt with a burqa, great combo, one should imitate this dressing style.” Another user took potshots at Ravi Pujari and tweeted sarcastically, “Don in Burqa.”

Other users were left wondering as to why the gangster was sporting a Burqa.

Another user claimed, “Dawood once told that he will make ravi pujari wear burqa.”

Ravi Pujari was brought to Mumbai by road on Tuesday morning. The anti-extortion cell produced him before the special Sessions court. He was then remanded to police custody till March 9 by Special Judge D.E. Kothalikar. The police had earlier informed that his 7 aides have already been arrested. Pujari hails from Udipi in Karnataka and ran an extortion racket. He had earlier threatened actor Shah Rukh Khan in 2014 and had also warned industrialist against messing with actress Preity Zinta.