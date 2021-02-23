Wednesday, February 24, 2021
Home Social Media Using burqa to gain sympathy': Netizens amused as gangster Ravi Pujari spotted in a...
News ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

Using burqa to gain sympathy’: Netizens amused as gangster Ravi Pujari spotted in a burqa as his police custody gets extended

Ravi Pujari was brought to Mumbai by road on Tuesday morning. The anti-extortion cell produced him before the special Sessions court.

OpIndia Staff
Netizens amused after gangster Ravi Pujari spotted in burqa and green T-shirt
Gangster Ravi Pujari sporting a Burqa (Photo Credits: ANI)
264

On Tuesday, gangster Ravi Pujari was produced before a Mumbai sessions court in connection to a firing case at a restaurant in Vile Parle on October 21, 2016. He was brought to Mumbai from Bengaluru and has now been remanded to police custody till March 9.

In February 2020, Ravi Pujari was extradited to India from South Africa after absconding from Indian authorities for several years. He was lodged at a jail in Bengaluru, Karnataka. A team of Mumbai police left for Bengaluru on February 20, following an order by a Karnataka court that allowed Ravi’s handover to the Mumbai police. A case was registered against him following the firing incident under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

Netizens wondered about the ‘purpose’ of burqa

While he was being taken to the court today, Ravi Pujari was spotted in a neon green T-shirt and a black veil. Netizens became amused and wondered whether he had been sporting a burqa to stir sympathy. One Vaibhav Bhandari inquired, “Using burqa to gain sympathy, very thoughtful.”

Twitter user, Anu Audichya wrote, “Neon t-shirt with a burqa, great combo, one should imitate this dressing style.” Another user took potshots at Ravi Pujari and tweeted sarcastically, “Don in Burqa.”

Other users were left wondering as to why the gangster was sporting a Burqa.

Another user claimed, “Dawood once told that he will make ravi pujari wear burqa.”

Ravi Pujari was brought to Mumbai by road on Tuesday morning. The anti-extortion cell produced him before the special Sessions court. He was then remanded to police custody till March 9 by Special Judge D.E. Kothalikar. The police had earlier informed that his 7 aides have already been arrested. Pujari hails from Udipi in Karnataka and ran an extortion racket. He had earlier threatened actor Shah Rukh Khan in 2014 and had also warned industrialist against messing with actress Preity Zinta.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Politics

Rahul Gandhi insults Amethi voters who had elected him MP while campaigning in Kerala, fans North-South divide

OpIndia Staff -
Rahul Gandhi tries his best to impress his potential voters in Kerala even if it takes to deride the people in Northern India.
Politics

Watch: TMC leader discounts ‘Beimaan Kafir Hindu’ votes while asking cadres to consolidate Muslim votes at any cost

OpIndia Staff -
TMC leader, in the viral video, asks his party cadres to do whatever it takes to consolidate the Muslim votes in the state.

UK: Khalistani outfits tell Sikhs to identify themselves as ‘Asians’, ‘Punjabis’ instead of ‘Indians’ in 2021 Census

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The intervention of the Khalistani outfits has sparked fears of the census capturing wrong data about the Indian community.

Church warns Congress ahead of Kerala Assembly elections: Here is what they said about the selection of candidates

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Church has instructed that Congress should consult the minorities before it decides on its candidates for the minority-dominated areas.

Meet Dr Romesh Japra, Prominent Indian-American Cardiologist attacked in the USA for supporting Indian farm laws

News Reports T Waraich -
Recently, in a viral video, a group of protestors were seen gathered outside the house of prominent cardiologist Dr Romesh Japra in California and raising derogatory slogans.

Equality Labs and PJF: How a nexus of ‘anti-Brahminism’ Caste activists, Khalistanis and Pakistan’s ISI is working together to malign India abroad

News Reports K Bhattacharjee -
The darkest secret that the Greta toolkit has revealed is the alliance between Khalistanis and caste activists in the West

Recently Popular

News Reports

US President Joe Biden casually drops the N-word during Munich Security Conference, accused of racism on social media

OpIndia Staff -
The N-word is considered as one of the hateful words that were first uttered in the 17th century. Its origin can be traced back to the Spanish word 'negro', which is often used by white supremacists to deliberately offend the African-American community.
Read more
News Reports

Baghpat chaat fight: Man from viral video explains reason behind the brawl. Watch

OpIndia Staff -
The man, identified as Harinder, is a chaat vendor along with others got into a fight with other chaat vendors who had opened shop about two months back.
Read more
Entertainment

Mainstream media runs with lie that Kangana Ranaut featured in ‘item number’ to give Swara Bhasker precious ‘befitting reply’ points

OpIndia Staff -
Swara Bhasker claimed that Kangana Ranaut had starred in an 'item number' titled 'Julmi re Julmi' in the movie Rajjo.
Read more
News Reports

‘You’ll become PM from CM’: Banned Khalistani outfit SFJ ‘counsels’ Bengal and Maharashtra CMs to declare independence from India

OpIndia Staff -
Gurpatwant Singh Pannu of Sikhs for Justice wants Maharashtra and West Bengal to declare independence from the Indian Union.
Read more
World

US President Joe Biden says African-Americans and Hispanics have not been vaccinated because ‘they don’t know how to get online’

OpIndia Staff -
Joe Biden later issued a clarification saying that he was referring to the older members of the two communities who aren't tech-savvy.
Read more
Opinions

‘He was cooking passionately’: The staggering defence of Naushad, who was spitting on Rotis while cooking for a wedding

Jinit Jain -
Hussain Haidry, Deepal Trivedi and many others are vigorously defending Naushad alias Sohail, the cook who was seen spitting in rotis in a viral video.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

253,132FansLike
519,535FollowersFollow
23,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com