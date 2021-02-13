The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) officials on Friday demolished the compound walls of an ancestral house belonging to political strategist and former Janata Dal (United) vice president Prashant Kishor in Bihar’s Buxar.

According to the reports, the ancestral property is located near Ahirauli village on National Highway 84. The officials razed the boundary wall and the main gate by a bulldozer during the road-widening work.

The NHAI had acquired a portion of Kishor’s ancestral house for the expansion of the National Highway-84. Reportedly, Kishor has not applied for compensation for this part of the land from NHAI.

The house was built by Kishor’s late father late Dr Srikant Pandey. However, Prashant Kishor no longer lives here.

Prashant Kishor, who came to limelight during the 2014 general elections, had worked with Narendra Modi before his victory in 2014 elections. Later, he joined hands with JDU and aided Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to win the Assembly polls in 2015. Following this, Kumar appointed Kishore as the vice president of Janata Dal (United).

Kishore was expelled from Janata Dal (United) in January 2020 over certain disagreements with the party leadership. Currently, Prashant Kishore is working with Mamata Banerjee‘s Trinamool Congress ahead of Bengal assembly elections.