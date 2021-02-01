Monday, February 1, 2021
Home News Reports Relief for senior citizens, ease in filing of IT returns: Here's all the Indirect...
Government and PolicyNews Reports
Updated:

Relief for senior citizens, ease in filing of IT returns: Here’s all the Indirect and Direct tax proposals in Budget 2021

Citizens every year look forward to the announcements on taxes during every budget speech and this year was no different.

OpIndia Staff
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman delivering Union Budget 2021/ Image Source: lok sabha tv
5

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2021-22 on Monday. The Union Budget-2021 assumes greater significance as it comes amidst the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has led to massive economic disruption across the world.

In her speech, FM Sitharaman announced that India’s fiscal deficit is set to jump to 9.5 per cent of Gross Domestic Product in 2020-21 as per Revised Estimates. This is higher than the 3.5 per cent of GDP that was projected in the Budget Estimates last year.

Considering the circumstances, the tax provisions in the Union Budget 2021 acquires special significance. Citizens every year look forward to the announcements on taxes during every budget speech and this year was no different.

Here are the government’s direct and indirect tax proposals announced in this year’s budget:

Direct tax proposals:

  1. For senior citizens above 75 years who only have an interest and pension income are exempt from filing income tax.
  2. Banks and agencies will deduct the necessary income tax directly.
  3. Reopening of assessments reduced to 3 years from 6 years other than cases of serious tax evasion. In serious tax evasion cases of concealment of 50 lakh or more in a year, reopening can be done up to 10 years as at present.
  4. Tax audit limit increased from Rs 5 crore to Rs 10 crore.
  5. Budget Proposes to increase the threshold for tax audit to Rs 10 cr as against Rs 5 cr for those transacting 95% digitally.
  6. Advance tax liability on dividend income shall arrive only after the declaration of payment of dividends.
  7. Startups get one more year of the tax holiday. Capital Gain exemption for investment in Start-ups gets increased by one more year.
  8. Propose to constitute a dispute resolution committee for small taxpayers. Anyone with a taxable income of up to Rs 50 lakh, disputed income of up to Rs 10 lakh eligible to approach dispute resolution committee.
  9. Govt to extend eligibility of erstwhile tax sop on home loan up to the year 2022.
  10. Finance Minister Sitharaman proposes policies to make it easy for foreign investors to invest in India’s infrastructure projects.
  11. Propose to make dividend payments to REIT (estate investment trusts) and Invit’s (Infrastructure investment trusts) exempt from TDS.
  12. To further ease filing of IT returns, details of capital gains and interest from banks, post offices, etc will be pre-filled.
  13. Details of capital gains from listed securities, dividend income, and interest income to also be pre-filled in tax forms.
  14. To extend the eligibility of provision for an additional deduction of Rs 1.5 lakh for loans taken to purchase affordable housing by one more year.
  15. To ensure employees’ contribution to retirement schemes is done on time, late payment of such contributions by employers will not be allowed.

Indirect Tax proposals

  1. Reducing customs duty uniformly to 7.5% on semi, flat and products of non-alloy, alloy and stainless steel.
  2. Exempting duty on steel scrap till March 2022.
  3. To provide relief to copper recyclers, reducing duty on copper scrap from 5% to 2.5%.
  4. To rationalise customs duty gold and silver Raising customs duty on some auto parts to 15%.
  5. To raise customs duty on cotton from 0% to 10%, on raw silk and silk yarn from 10% to 15%.
  6. Agri Infrastructure Development Cess on a small number of items, to not put additional burden on consumers on most items.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsBudget 2021 tax proposals
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

 

Related Articles

Trending now

Crime

Punjab: Hindu Temple attacked in Phillaur, gunmen shoot priest, girl

OpIndia Staff -
The priest got shot thrice while Simran suffered two bullet injuries. Both of them are getting treatment at Civil Hospital Jalandhar in critical condition.
Read more
Social Media

Prashant Bhushan slammed on social media after he claims Covid-19 is ‘dying naturally’, wants vaccine money to be used for farmers’ MSP

OpIndia Staff -
Prashant Bhushan appears to have lost control of his mental faculties that at some point of time enabled him to think critically.
Read more

Budget 2021: Govt plans to raise Rs 1.75 trillion through disinvestment, LIC IPO announced

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The government plans to raise Rs 1.75 trillion with its ambitious disinvestment proposal

Massive boost to agriculture: FM Sitharaman announces outlay of Rs 16.5 lakh crore, Rs 75,000 crore allocated for farmers

Government and Policy OpIndia Staff -
FM Nirmala Sitharaman announced in her Union Budget for 2021-22 said that agriculture credit has been enhanced to Rs 16.5 lakh crores.

Shashi Tharoor continues to cast aspersions on rioter Navreet’s autopsy report despite multiple FIRs over fake news

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Tharoor was quoting a report done by The Wire in the first tweet that resulted in FIRs against The Wire Editor Siddharth Varadarajan.

In first budget during Coronavirus pandemic, Sitharaman announces massive outlay for health and well-being with an increase of 137%

Government and Policy OpIndia Staff -
FM Sitharaman announced that Rs 35,000 crore were allocated for the COVID vaccines which were rolled out earlier this year. She said that more funds will be provided if needed.

Recently Popular

Fact-Check

Was flag raised on Red Fort during Republic Day riots the Nishan Sahib? How Twitter and ‘fact-checkers’ manipulated media

OpIndia Staff -
Twitter, with its 'manipulated media' mischief is actually spreading misinformation and furthering falsehoods.
Read more
News Reports

Rakesh Tikait was thrashed by Khalistanis minutes before the press conference in which broke into tears: Report

OpIndia Staff -
A report published in Kreately said Rakesh Tikait was beaten to the pulp by a team of Khalistani supporters just before he addressed the press conference on January 28
Read more
News Reports

E-commerce platform Myntra to change its logo after a woman lodges complaint calling it ‘insulting and offensive towards women’

OpIndia Staff -
Myntra ran into controversy after one woman lodged a complaint calling the company's logo 'insulting' towards woman
Read more
Media

The life and times of Rajdeep Sardesai: Multiple apologies, repeated ‘mistakes’ and dedicated propaganda, from Sohrabuddin to Coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Speculations are rife that Rajdeep Sardesai has resigned from India Today after he was taken off air for spreading fake news
Read more
News Reports

Ex-VP Hamid Ansari tries to raise the ‘Musalman khatre mein hai’ bogey, gets schooled royally

OpIndia Staff -
The penetrating and razor-edged questions posed by Aman Chopra for Hamid Ansari left him bereft of speech.
Read more
Media

Uttar Pradesh: FIR filed against The Wire Editor Siddharth Varadarajan for circulating fake news about rioter’s death during R-Day riots

OpIndia Staff -
On Saturday, a complaint was registered against the far-left 'journalist' under Section 153B and 505 of the IPC in Rampur police station for trying to instigate the crowd by peddling false information about the death of a rioter named Navreet Singh, who had died during the tractor rally after his tractor turtled.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

News Reports

Relief for senior citizens, ease in filing of IT returns: Here’s all the Indirect and Direct tax proposals in Budget 2021

OpIndia Staff -
Considering the circumstances, the tax provisions in the Union Budget 2021 acquires special significance.
Read more
Crime

Punjab: Hindu Temple attacked in Phillaur, gunmen shoot priest, girl

OpIndia Staff -
The priest got shot thrice while Simran suffered two bullet injuries. Both of them are getting treatment at Civil Hospital Jalandhar in critical condition.
Read more
News Reports

Central university in Leh, more tribal schools: Here’s what FM Nirmala Sitharaman announced in Budget 2021 for education sector

OpIndia Staff -
Nirmala Sitharaman announces initiatives which will are expected to provide a big thrust to the education sector
Read more
Social Media

Prashant Bhushan slammed on social media after he claims Covid-19 is ‘dying naturally’, wants vaccine money to be used for farmers’ MSP

OpIndia Staff -
Prashant Bhushan appears to have lost control of his mental faculties that at some point of time enabled him to think critically.
Read more
News Reports

Budget 2021: Govt plans to raise Rs 1.75 trillion through disinvestment, LIC IPO announced

OpIndia Staff -
The government plans to raise Rs 1.75 trillion with its ambitious disinvestment proposal
Read more
Government and Policy

Massive boost to agriculture: FM Sitharaman announces outlay of Rs 16.5 lakh crore, Rs 75,000 crore allocated for farmers

OpIndia Staff -
FM Nirmala Sitharaman announced in her Union Budget for 2021-22 said that agriculture credit has been enhanced to Rs 16.5 lakh crores.
Read more
Politics

Shashi Tharoor continues to cast aspersions on rioter Navreet’s autopsy report despite multiple FIRs over fake news

OpIndia Staff -
Tharoor was quoting a report done by The Wire in the first tweet that resulted in FIRs against The Wire Editor Siddharth Varadarajan.
Read more
Government and Policy

Railways and Urban Infrastructure gets a boost in the Union Budget -2021: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
The Finance Minister added that Indian Railways will monetize dedicated freight corridor assets after commissioning. Indian railways have prepared National Rail Plan for India 2030.
Read more
Government and Policy

In first budget during Coronavirus pandemic, Sitharaman announces massive outlay for health and well-being with an increase of 137%

OpIndia Staff -
FM Sitharaman announced that Rs 35,000 crore were allocated for the COVID vaccines which were rolled out earlier this year. She said that more funds will be provided if needed.
Read more
News Reports

Israeli embassy attack: Threatening letter to ambassador warns of revenge for Iranian leaders killed in US drone strike. Details

OpIndia Staff -
A letter recovered by the probe agencies talked about avenging the killings of Iran Quds Commander Qassem Soleimani, and Abu Mehdhi Al Muhandis, who were killed in a US drone attack in January 2020.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
23,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com