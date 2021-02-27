Saturday, February 27, 2021
A 2 minute video with 16 cuts: Pakistan releases new doctored video of Wing Commander Abhinandan days after committing to peace at LoC

The Wing Commander was tortured in captivity and was coerced into making the statement. In the statement, Wing Commander Abhinandan is heard complimenting the Pakistani Army under duress and expressing his desire for peace.

A day after the second anniversary of the Balakot airstrikes, Pakistan has released a new video of Wing Commander Abhinandan who had fallen into the hands of the Pakistani Army while valiantly defending Indian territory. Like the previous one, which was released while he was still in captivity, this one is heavily doctored as well. It has 16 cuts during its 2 minute duration.

The Wing Commander was tortured in captivity and was coerced into making the statement. In the statement, Wing Commander Abhinandan is heard complimenting the Pakistani Army under duress and expressing his desire for peace.

The objective of the propaganda video is evident from the manner in which it is being used by ’eminent citizens’ of Pakistan. ‘Journalist’ Hamid Mir quoted very specific words where Wing Commander Abhinandan said, “I see no reason for us to continue with hostility, I think India and Pakistan need peace.” It is subtly insinuated that it is Pakistan that is trying for peace, despite its use of terrorism against India.

The mischief by Pakistan comes only a couple of days after India and Pakistan issued a joint statement committing themselves to observe the 2003 ceasefire agreement at the Line of Actual Control “in the interest of achieving mutually beneficial and sustainable peace along the borders”.

Pakistan had made use of videos captured during his captivity to peddle its own agenda during tensions between the two countries following the Pulwama terror attack. The Indian Government had said that Pakistan breached norms of International Humanitarian Law and the Geneva Convention by its ‘vulgar display of injured personnel’.

