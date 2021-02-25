Thursday, February 25, 2021
Updated:

‘Puducherry’s Congress CM was an expert in lifting the slippers of his party leaders’: PM Modi

PM Narendra Modi slammed the Congress party for building its realm over lies and deceit. PM Modi discussed a recent incident where Congress CM V Narayanasamy was seen blatantly lying and presenting a gross mistranslation of a woman's complaint to Rahul Gandhi.

OpIndia Staff
PM Modi speaks in Puducherry, slams Congress govt for delaying development
PM Modi addresses a rally in Puducherry
PM Narendra Modi, who is on a visit to poll-bound Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, addressed a public rally in Puducherry on Thursday, 25 February. 

Speaking after inaugurating a number of projects in the Union territory, PM Modi took jibes at the Congress senior leader Rahul Gandhi for his remark on a ‘fisheries ministry’ in Delhi.

PM Modi also mentioned the incident where the recent CM of Puducherry V Narasyanasamy was seen giving a grossly incorrect translation of the grievance raised by a woman during a meeting between the Gandhi scion and the fisherfolk community.

“I was shocked,” PM Modi said on Rahul Gandhi’s fisheries ministry remark, adding: “Congress leaders come here and say we will make a fisheries ministries for fishermen”. Current National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government made the ministry in 2019 and the budget allocated for fisheries has grown more than 80% in two years,” he said.

Further, speaking on the brazen disregard of public sentiments shown by Puducherry’s now-resigned chief minister, PM Modi said: “Instead of telling the truth to the nation, the former Puducherry CM gave a wrong translation of the woman’s words. He lied to the people and his own leader. Can a Party whose culture is based on lies ever serve people?, Modi asked addressing an ocean of people in the poll-bound Puducherry.

PM Narendra Modi slammed the Congress party for building its realm over lies and deceit. He said that while our colonial rulers used the policy of divide and rule, Congress has a policy of divide, lie and rule.

Launching a scathing attack on the now-collapsed Congress-DMK government in the Union Territory, PM Modi further said that the former CM was an “expert in lifting slippers of his party leaders”. PM Modi was probably referring to an incident in 2015 when Rahul Gandhi was touring the flood-hit Puducherry. Narayanasamy, who was a former Union Minister in the UPA government, was seen bending down and holding a pair of slippers while Rahul Gandhi removed his shoes to walk in the flooded area.

Narayanasamy had even stated that he was proud of what he did.

News from TOI from 2015

“In 2016, Puducherry didn’t get a people’s government. They got a government that was busy serving the Congress high command in Delhi, their priorities were different. Your former CM was an expert in lifting the slippers of his top party leaders,” he said, adding that “the high command Congress government in Puducherry made it a point to damage every sector of governance. Traditional mills closed. Local industry was troubled. Congress doesn’t believe in working for the people,” said Modi.

Slamming the Congress party for its ‘feudal, patronage, dynasty politics’, PM said that people all over India are rejecting Congress and asserted that their seats in Parliament are the lowest ever. 

Addressing the people of the Union Territory, PM Modi gave away BJP’s “BEST” mantra for Puducherry. PM said: “If you ask me to share my manifesto for Puducherry, I will say – I want Puducherry to be the Best. NDA wants to make Puducherry the BEST. By BEST, I mean – B for the business hub, E for education hub, S for the spiritual hub, and T for tourism hub.”

Prior to the address, PM Modi laid the foundation stone of several development projects including a 400-m synthetic athletic track at the Sports Complex in Puducherry, the Puducherry Port Development under central govt’s Sagarmala scheme and a 4-laning of NH 45-A – 56 km Sattanathapuram-Nagapattinam package of Villupuram to Nagapattinam project covering Karaikal district. PM Modi also inaugurated the projects at the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research in the UT.

Contact: info@opindia.com

