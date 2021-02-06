The Puducherry police have arrested a 43-year-old man for posting a Facebook message offering to assassinate Prime Minister Narendra Modi if he is paid Rs five crore.

According to the reports, the accused, a resident of neighbouring Aryankuppam village, was arrested on Thursday after he posted a message saying he was “ready to kill” the Prime Minister and wanted to know whether someone is ready to give him Rs 5 crore for the same.

The police began to trace the individual after a car driver informed them about such a Facebook post. The police arrested the 43-year-old Sathyanandam, a real estate businessman and produced before a local court which remanded him to judicial custody.

A case has been registered against Sathyanandam under Indian Penal Code sections 505 (1) and 505 (2) for making statement conducing to public mischief and statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill- will between classes.