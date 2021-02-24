Wednesday, February 24, 2021
News Reports
Updated:

Rinku Sharma-like lynching averted after a Muslim mob tried to barge inside a Hindu house in Mumbai’s Malwani: Legal activist group gives details

After the police refused to file an FIR in the case, the victim and the Hindu representatives in the region reportedly contacted BJP Mumbai President

OpIndia Staff
A Hindu youth in Mumbai's Malwani narrowly escapes Rinku Sharma like fate after a Muslim mob try to barge inside his house
Graphic representation of mob lynching(Source: dnaindia.com)
28

A Hindu resident of the Muslim-dominated Malwani region of Mumbai narrowly escaped the fate that befell Rinku Sharma in Delhi after a communally charged-up mob tried to barge inside his house on Tuesday night. A group of 15-20 Muslims reportedly tried to barge inside the house of a Hindu youth at the Chheda Complex, baying for his blood, according to Legal Rights Observatory, a legal activist group.

The mob, however, was unable to get inside the house, and the man was saved from a certain tragedy. The case has uncanny parallels with the brutal murder of Rinku Sharma in Delhi’s Mangolpuri. A mob had entered Sharma’s house and stabbed him to death over an alleged argument over the collection of funds for the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

In Malwani, the incident took place after the victim stood up to the constant bullying and harassment meted out by the region’s Muslim youths. As per sources, a group of Muslim youths making unpalatable remarks against the passers-by was accosted on Tuesday by the Hindu victim, who asked them to refrain from indulging in such activities. Annoyed by the opposition from the Hindu man, the group of men threatened him with dire consequences. Following the confrontation, a mob of 15-20 people gathered outside the house of the Hindu man, trying to barge inside his house.

The situation was finally salvaged after locals in the region intervened and persuaded the mob to relent. When the victim reached the police station to file an FIR against the goons, the police reportedly turned down the demand, dismissing the incident as a minor altercation between two ‘friends’.

After the police refused to file an FIR in the case, the victim and the Hindu representatives in the region reportedly contacted BJP Mumbai President Mangal Prabhat Lodha and apprised him of the developments. On Lodha’s insistence, the police filed an NC against the mob that threatened the resident.

Lodha also took to Twitter to comment on the sad state of affairs in Mumbai’s Malwani region. He condemned the reprehensible attempt of mob lynching in Malwani and urged the Centre to launch a special investigation in the case.

Following the incident, an overwhelming sense of fear has gripped the remaining Hindu minorities in the region. The mother of the victim is horrified by the ugly turn of events and is mulling over shifting the family back to her native village. Others in the region feel the constant bullying and harassment of Hindus is a part of the larger conspiracy to force them into leaving the place and encroach upon their homes and lands.

Muslim goons in Malwani encroaching upon lands and houses of Hindus, including Dalits

Earlier last month, it was reported that the Hindu minority in Mumbai’s Malwani, a Muslim majority region, live under constant threat and intimidation by the Muslim hooligans, who illegally encroach their homes and force them into fleeing the region. From once having more than 100 Hindu families, the locality now houses a mere 8-10 Hindu families and even they are planning to leave the area for the fear of persecution from the Muslim thugs.

According to the residents of the region, the goons enjoy political patronage from the local Congress MLA Aslam Shaikh, who is also a cabinet minister in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government. Allegedly, emboldened by their leader’s support, the Muslim hooligans have unabatedly encroached their lands and built madrassas and dargahs on government lands, the victims’ claim.

Rinku Sharma Murder Case

On February 10, 25-year-old Bajrang Dal activist Rinku Sharma was brutally murdered by a mob. The incident took place in a Muslim dominated area, Mangolpuri, Delhi. According to the reports, the incident was a fallout of the argument between Rinku Sharma and his murderers over the collection of funds for the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. At that time, the dispute was resolved, but later a group of people attack Rinku again at his house. He was stabbed with a large knife in his back. Rinku was declared dead at the hospital that was only 300 meters away from the place of the incident.

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

