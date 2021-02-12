Rinku Sharma was murdered for raising 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans: Family recounts horror

A day after a 26-year-old Bajrang Dal activist named Rinku Sharma was hacked to death in Mangolpuri area in Delhi by a frenzied mob of the neighbourhood Muslims, his father Ajay Sharma narrated the ordeal on Thursday. Rinku was a part of the donation drive that was carried out by Bajrang Dal for contributing towards the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

While speaking to Sudarshan News, Sharma said, “When Manu (younger son) went to open the door, about 15-25 people tried to barge in. They began hitting the door with batons. Even my son took out a stick. They brutally assaulted my younger son. The mob broke into the house while my son (Rinku Sharma) tried to get out.”

His son Manu informed Ajay that Rinku might have been killed by the mob. “A woman came and told me that Rinku had been stabbed,” Ajay said. On being asked about the number of people who came to murder his son, the victim’s father emphasised that it was a group of 15-30 people. “They brought sticks, knives and even leaked the gas cylinder. The cops are now questioning my young son. I don’t know what he said. I wasn’t there at the police station.”

On being asked if the deceased Rinku Sharma was earlier targeted, Ajay Sharma said, “Yes, a similar incident took place earlier over the issue of Ram Mandir. They culprits had then abused PM Modi and would say that Rinku was associated with the BJP.” Agonised by the trauma of losing his son, Ajay lamented, “They were armed with sticks and knives. They killed my son. He is gone forever.”

Victim raised ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans while being stabbed

Rinku Sharma, who was a lab technician in a hospital in Paschim Vihar, was killed in cold blood for raising ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans and being a part of the donation drive for the Ram Mandir. His family members informed that he had even taken out a rally, following the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Mandir. Rinku’s mother Radha Devi said that even while he was being stabbed, the Bajrang Dal activist continued raising the slogan of ‘Jai Shri Ram.’ She also said that her deceased son had received threats for being associated with Barang Dal.

Four arrested, brother says murderers were 5 Muslim brothers who had been threatening the family

The police have reportedly arrested four accused persons who killed Rinku on Wednesday at his residence. The arrested assailants have been identified as Mohammad Islam, Danish Nasruddin, Dilshan and Dilshad Islam, according to social media posts. Rinku is now survived by his mother Radha Devi, father Ajay Sharma and brothers Ankit and Manu Sharma.

Speaking to Sudarshan News, Rinku Sharma’s brother said that the murderers are a group of five Muslim brothers who had barged into their home with other family members and associates. The brother said that the five Muslim brothers had threatened the Sharma family earlier too because of an event organised for the Ram Mandir. The brother explained that the five Muslim brothers and their associates had beaten up other family members too.

The Rinku Sharma case: What we know so far

According to the relatives of the deceased, an awareness rally was organized in the area last month regarding the construction of Ayodhya’s Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple. During this rally, the assailants had got into a dispute with Rinku Sharma, who had been collecting funds for the construction of Ram Mandir. Later, the dispute was resolved after some people of the area intervened.

On the day of the incident, Rinku Sharma once again ran across the murderers in a birthday party, where they reportedly got into a tussle again. He also said that the attackers were armed with knives and lathis. Rinku’s brother also recounted how the assailants mercilessly attacked his elder brother Rinku with sharp knives. They then fled, leaving Rinku seriously injured. Rinku was rushed to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in Mangolpuri, where he succumbed to his injuries at 12 noon on Thursday.