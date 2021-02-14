On Sunday, the Srinagar Police rejected allegations of National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah’s claims of being forcefully ‘locked up in their homes’.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference Vice-President, Omar Abdullah on Sunday took to Twitter to claim that he and his father Dr Farooq Abdullah were not allowed to move out of their home as security forces have locked them up.

In a tweet, Omar Abdullah said that he and his father were locked up in their home and his sister and her kids were also locked up at their residence.

Omar Abdullah also further complained that his residence staff were not allowed to enter the premises and declared that he was still ‘bitter and angry’.

However, the Srinagar Police refuted Abdullah’s claims, pointing out that the movement of political leaders was discouraged on Sunday after having received adverse inputs.

In a tweet refuting Omar Abdullah’s claims, the Srinagar police said that they had been informed about the restrictions in advance to all the political leaders and were asked not to plan any tours on Sunday.

Reportedly, the Jammu and Kashmir’s unit of BJP has cancelled an event scheduled to be held on Sunday to pay respect to the 40 jawans who were martyred on February 14, 2019, in a suicide attack at Lethpora, Pulwama.

However, the former Chief Minister did not stop arguing with the Srinagar police. Brazening it out, Omar Abdullah asked under what law has he been detained in his home. The NC leader claimed that the police officials could only advise him not to leave his residence but cannot force him to stay inside citing security.

Amusingly Omar Abdullah also questioned the authenticity of the Srinagar police’s Twitter handle, saying that it did not have a blue tick and was not verified.

Pulwama terror attacks

This day marks two years of the horrific Pulwama terror attack that killed 40 brave Indian soldiers after a suicide bomber rammed an IED-laden vehicle into the security convoy carrying them. Pakistan-sponsored Islamic terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) had claimed responsibility for the dastardly terror attack.

The attack on the CRPF convoy took place in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on February 14, 2019. A 22-year-old suicide bomber Adil Ahmad Dar had rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into the bus. The convoy had 78 buses in which around 2,500 personnel were travelling from Jammu to Srinagar.

In retaliation, India had carried out surgical strikes on terror groups inside Pakistan killing more than 200 Islamic terrorists.