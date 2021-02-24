Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is slated to meet VLCC Femina Miss India 2020 runner-up Manya Singh who hails from Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh and athlete Priyanka Goswami who belongs to Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. The stories of these two women are of sheer hard work and perseverance in the face of odds. Coming from humble backgrounds, the two women made their mark in their respective fields. Here is a look at their struggles and achievements:

Priyanka Goswami secured a seat in Tokyo Olympics by making a record in women’s 20 km race

Meerut’s Priyanka Goswami is an inspiration to all those women who are toiling to achieve their dreams without being discouraged by the difficulties in their way. Priyanka’s father was a junior clerk in Indian Railways. In one of her interviews, she reportedly said that she started participating in athletic events to get sports bags and also because the winner would get a prize.

Racing against all odds, Priyanka Goswami created a national record in women’s 20 km race walking event. Consequently, she secured her place in the Tokyo Olympics this year. She has also been selected for the Rani Laxmi Bai award.

Manya Singh, an autorickshaw-driver’s daughter

Manya Singh, the runner up to Femina Miss India 2020, could not win the Miss India 2020 crown but she did win people’s hearts with her sheer hard work and perseverance. Her story is an inspiration for all the women who were not born with a silver spoon. Just like Priyanka Goswami, Manya Singh journey has not been a cakewalk either.

Manya Singh’s father is an autorickshaw-driver. She revealed how she went without food and sleep during many nights. She said that she could not attend school as she started working when he was just a teenager. “All the clothes I had were hand-me-downs. I yearned for books, but luck wasn’t in my favour. Eventually, my parents mortgaged whatever little jewelry my mother had to ensure that I paid my exam fees in order to earn a degree”, she said describing her struggles. Manya Singh took up odd jobs like dishwashing, working part-time at a restaurant, skipping meals and walking miles to save money. She ran away to Mumbai at the age of 14 to pursue her dreams. Her parents supported her decision and also shifted to Mumbai.

Proud of her daughter’s achievement, Manya Singh’s father Omprakash Singh said that he and his daughter wanted to meet the Chief Minister. He was happy that now they will be able to meet CM Yogi. He said that the state government’s policies helped his daughter achieve her dreams.