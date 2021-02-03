In a major crackdown against anti-national elements in the state, the Uttarakhand Police has now decided to scrutinise social media contents before clearing their passport or arms license verification.

According to the reports, the Uttarakhand police will also maintain records of persons who post ‘anti-national and anti-social posts’ on social media and the anti-Indian posts will be taken into consideration while verifying passport and arms licenses, said Uttarakhand Director General of Police Ashok Kumar.

Speaking on the concluding day of state police officers’ conference held at police headquarters in Dehradun, DGP Kumar on Tuesday said that the police would scrutinise the accused person’s social media behaviour from now onwards to check if he is habitual of putting such anti-national posts.

“Till now, in cases of any person putting any anti-national posts on social media, the police used to first do his counselling, asking him not to repeat it in future. A case will be registered only if it was a very serious case,” Kumar said.

Another senior police officer privy to the development said, “The decision was taken as there has been an increase in the number of people putting anti-national posts on social media in the state.”

“The social media monitoring team has been keeping a strict vigil to track down such posts and people as it is a clear threat to law & order,” said the officer.