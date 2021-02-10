Ex-cricketer Wasim Jaffar accused of favouring Muslim cricketers as Uttarakhand head coach

Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffar who recently resigned as the Uttarakhand head coach has been accused of favouring Muslim cricketers while holding the position. Jaffar had submitted his resignation alleging interference and bias of selectors and the association’s secretary for non-deserving players.

According to reports, Jaffar had a dispute with Cricket Association of Uttarakhand (CAU) secretary Mahim Verma and Chief Selector Rizwan Shamshad. Jaffar had reportedly taken Rs 45 lakh to work as Uttarakhand head coach for a session. Jaffar has accused Verma of interfering in the selection of players. However, Jaffar’s allegations were denied by both Mahim Verma and Rizwan Shamshad.

Jaffar accused of having religious bias and preferring Muslim cricketers

Mahim Verma, who is former vice-president of the BCCI, accused Jaffar of quarreling with Cricket Union officials and trying to break the cricket team due to his religious bias. Verma said that initially they lend full support to Jaffar and accepted his decisions considering that he has scored the maximum runs in domestic cricket.

Verma added that he never pressurised Jaffar regarding the selection of players. He told that Jaffar brought in Iqbal Abdulla, Samad Salla and Jai Bista as guest players. Jaffar forcefully made Iqbal Abudullah the captain of the team instead of Kunal Chandela, alleged Verma. However, the team lost four matches out of 5 in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament due to his decisions, said Verma.

Jaffar got the team slogan ‘Ram Bhakt Hanuman ki Jai’ changed to ‘Go Uttarakhand’ citing religious reason

Verma added that a team was selected on Monday for Vijay Hazare trophy one-day tournament that starts on February 20 keeping Kunal Chandela as the captain. However, Jaffar submitted his resignation the next day. Jaffar was appointed by Appointment Advisory Committee and therefore his resignation has been sent to the committee.

Verma further alleged that the team’s assistant staff used to tell him that Jaffar used to bring a Maulvi during the camp. Navneet Mishra, who has been team manager during Mushtaq Ali trophy reportedly said that three Maulvis had visited the camp. He said that Jaffar told him that the Maulvis had come to read Namaz. This happened twice during the camp.

Mishra further told that the team has been using the slogan ‘Ram Bhakt Hanuman ki Jai’ since last year but Jaffar got the slogan changed to ‘Go Uttarakhand’ saying that the team had members from different religions. Jaffar was suggested the slogan ‘Uttarakhand ki Jai’ but he had a problem with the word ‘Jai’, he said.

Mahim Verma alleged that Jaffar favoured Iqbal Abdullah over Kunal Chandela and therefore he kept Abdullah as opening batsman shifting Chandela to lower spots. Jaffar even prepared a parallel team for the Vijay Hazare trophy and mailed the details to Verma without consulting the selectors. Verma said that Jaffar misbehaved with him on three occasions and told him that he (Jaffar) was not his servant.