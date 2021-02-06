BJP MP Udayanraje Bhosale, a descendent of Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, has presented a token of appreciation to Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath for his decision to rename the under-construction Mughal Museum in Agra after Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The BJP MP took to Twitter to share a video of the same.

On 14th September 2020, Yogi Adityanath had announced his decision to rename the 141 crore Mughal Museum in Agra. The decision was taken at a review meeting of development works of Agra division last year.

A press statement had quoted Yogi Adityanath as saying: “How can Mughals be our heroes? “The very name of Shivaji will invoke a feeling of nationalism and self-esteem”.

He made it clear that his government always nurtured the nationalist ideology and anything which smacks of subservient mentality will be done away with, a government spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, SP and Congress leaders had slammed CM Yogi Adityanath for renaming Mughal Museum in Agra after Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

The foundation stone for the Mughal Museum in Agra was laid by the then chief minister Akhilesh Yadav in January 2016. When completed, it will be the fourth museum in Agra containing the models of all historic monuments of the city.

Digital maps of Agra according to various eras will also be placed in the museum, along with details of various excavation sites. This will include the fabled ‘Agravan’ of the Mahabharat era as well as Agra under Mughal emperor Akbar. The handicrafts of Agra will also be displayed at the museum.