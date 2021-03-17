On the first day of the second phase of India’s coronavirus vaccination drive, more than 17 lakh people registered themselves on the CoWin system, a platform created to track delivery, utilisation and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines in real-time, said RS Sharma, the head of Empowered Panel on COVID-19 vaccinations.

Sharma also added that the system did not face any glitches and people were able to register for coronavirus vaccines without facing any difficulties. The head of the Empowered Panel further said that the actual count of registration could be 35 lakhs considering two people would have registered using the same phone number.

“Around 17 lakh people have registered today since the morning. The figure can be 35 lakh if we consider that at least two people would have registered using the same phone number. The CoWIN system is operating well & hasn’t faced any glitches,” Sharma said.

Regarding the misinformation surrounding the CoWin platform, Sharma said the confusion was created by spreading misleading information that vaccination registration is being done through a mobile application. Dispelling rumours that people who want to book an appointment for COVID-19 vaccination should register on the CoWIN app instead of the CoWin website, the national health authority CEO clarified that the registration for the vaccine is taking place only through ‘Aarogya Setu’ app and Co-WIN’s portal ‘cowin.gov.in’.

Elaborating on if people would receive an acknowledgement after taking vaccine jabs, Sharma said that after the first shot is taken, people will get a provisional certificate and subsequently a final certificate will be issued after the second dose. The certificate will also be available digitally on the Aarogya Setu app and digital locker, he said.

Sharma also informed that those who could not attend the scheduled vaccination drive have the option of rescheduling, cancelling or booking another appointment for the same. He said digital and paperless authentication is facilitated with the help of Aadhar technology.

Those who couldn’t register themselves on the CoWin platform because of no access to the internet or other issues can go to any centre and opt for a walk-in vaccination facility. They just have to carry their identity proof with them, Sharma said.



The second phase of the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive for people above 60 and those with co-morbidities between the age group 45-59 began on Monday with the Union Health Ministry calling out eligible people to get an appointment at respective hospitals in the country.