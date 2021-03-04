Wednesday, March 31, 2021
Home News Reports ‘Har Ghar Nal Se Jal’: Only 3 crore rural households had piped water in...
Editor's picksGovernment and PolicyNews Reports
Updated:

‘Har Ghar Nal Se Jal’: Only 3 crore rural households had piped water in 72 years, 4 crore rural water connections given in the last 1 and half years

The aim of the Jal Jeevan Mission is to provide safe and adequate drinking water through individual household tap connections to all rural households in India by 2024

OpIndia Staff
37

PM Narendra Modi’s ambitious scheme of providing piped water to every household in the country has started with a massive success, as it has exceeded its target so far since its launch in 2019. The flagship ‘Har Ghar Nal Se Jal’ has provided tapped water to approximately 4 crore rural households, which is almost 20% more than the target.

The initiative since the launch in 2019 has provided over 4.03 rural households with tap water connections, which is more than the number of rural households with water connections at that time. 100% rural households of Goa, Telangana and Andaman & Nicobar Islands now have tap water connections with states like Puducherry, Haryana and Gujarat inching close to the cent per cent mark, according to the Jal Sakti ministry.

Historically, access to clean and safe piped water has been very poor in India. Out of 19.19 crore rural households in India, only 16.87% of households had tap water connections till August 15, 2019, since the time of independence. This means, at the start of the scheme, only around 3.2 crore rural households had water connections, and that number has more than doubled after the launch of the scheme.

Concerned about the lack of safe drinking water for the rural households, Narendra Modi had launched the time-bound initiative- the Jal Jeevan Mission on August 15, 2019. The aim of the initiative is to provide safe and adequate drinking water through individual household tap connections to all rural households in India by 2024. The initiative also touches upon other sustainable measures for water conservation, recharge and reuse through greywater management and rainwater harvesting.

The Jal Jeevan Mission is simultaneously focusing on providing potable drinking water to public institutions such as government schools, Anganwadi centres, health and wellness centres. 

The mission in spite of achieving a remarkable feat is still short of target in several states, including West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Assam etc, which have been the worst-performing states in providing access to potable drinking water to rural households.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his political rallies in West Bengal expressed his displeasure over TMC depriving the state of the Centre’s piped water scheme. The state currently has covered just about 9% of rural households with tap water connections. 

Narendra Modi while addressing a rally in West Bengal made a stunning revelation. He informed, “Around 3.6 crore rural households have been brought under the water supply project. But in Bengal, only 9 lakh households have received direct drinking water supply in their homes. The central government had sanctioned Rs 1,700 crore for the project but, unfortunately, only Rs 690 crore have been duly used and rest is drained out.”

In another rally at Purulia, the Prime Minister claimed that the proposed Purulia Piped Water Supply Project — funded by JICA — has been going on for nearly eight years and is still “far from completion”.

In a press note released by the office of Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Union Minister of Jal Shakti, informed that despite the CoVid-19 pandemic and resultant lockdowns, the speedy implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission provided 3.16 Crore rural households with tap water connection. Making a crucial strategic shift, the mission will now focus on providing an assured supply of potable water to every home rather than mere infrastructure creation.

Jal Jeevan Mission is working in partnership with the States with an aim to provide potable water in adequate quantity and of prescribed quality on regular and long-term basis. Extensive planning exercise was undertaken by the States/ UTs following ‘bottom-up approach’. Accordingly, they have firmed up the Action Plan to provide tap water connection to every rural household. While implementing, States are giving priority to water quality-affected areas, village in drought prone and desert areas, Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribe majority villages, aspirational districts and Sansad Adarsh Gram Yojna villages.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Mamata Banerjee concedes she can’t defeat BJP alone, writes to 15 opposition leaders to come together for ‘united and effective struggle against BJP’

OpIndia Staff -
In a final bid to clinch victory, Mamata Banerjee tries to get the opposition together to fight against BJP
News Reports

‘Har Ghar Nal Se Jal’: Only 3 crore rural households had piped water in 72 years, 4 crore rural water connections given in the...

OpIndia Staff -
The ‘Har Ghar Nal Se Jal’ scheme has provided tapped water to 4 crore rural households, which is almost 20% more than the target

Actor Ajaz Khan claims innocence as he is sent to 3-day police remand in a drug probe

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The NCB officials say Ajaz Khan was a part of narcotics peddler Shadab Shaikh's Batata drug syndicate

Hailed by the world but ignored in India: PM Modi has taken India far ahead of most nations in tackling climate change

Opinions arallan78 -
While the Modi government’s successful actions to address climate change in India have become a template for various governments globally, especially in the developing world, the achievements have been under-appreciated in India.

TMC’s Mahua Moitra mocks Mamata Banerjee’s caste, calls Brahmins “Chotiwala Rakshasa”

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Many Twitter users took issue with Mahua Moitra's tweet, discerning it as "Hinduphobic" and "Anti-Brahmin".

Step aside, ‘Kaun Jaat Ho’, Prashant Kishor’s new toolkit is all about ‘Gotra’

Politics Akshita Bhadauria -
In a political landscape where caste politics play bigger roles than development, there is a new entrant: Gotra

Recently Popular

News Reports

Mob barges into Machhindranath temple and chants ‘Allahu Akbar’ to disrupt aarti, reports Shiv Sena mouthpiece: Know the story behind viral video

Jinit Jain -
A mob of 50-60 Muslim mob burst into the Machhindranath temple and tried to stop Hindu devotees from performing the annual aarti.
Read more
Entertainment

NCB arrests Ajaz Khan, who said he will keep Quran above Constitution, in connection with Bollywood drug nexus investigation

OpIndia Staff -
The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has taken actor Ajaz Khan into its custody in the Bollywood drug nexus investigation.
Read more
News Reports

‘Picking up broom and cleaning will not make you less of a Darbari’: Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja’s wife urges men to help women in household...

OpIndia Staff -
Rivaba Jadeja's appeal to men to help women in household chores has not gone too well with some people.
Read more
News Reports

Ajaz Khan, who has now been arrested by NCB, had mocked Arnab Goswami after he spoke about the Bollywood drug nexus case

OpIndia Staff -
Ajaz Khan was arrested by the NCB earlier today in connection with its investigation into the Bollywood drug nexus.
Read more
News Reports

Forest officer had threatened with SC/ST Act: All you need to know about death of Maharashtra’s ‘Lady Singham’ and her suicide note

OpIndia Staff -
Forest Range Officer Dipali Chavan-Mohite, 28, who has accused IFS officer Shivkumar of sexual harassment and torture in her suicide note, was 5-months pregnant at the time of her death.
Read more
News Reports

What IMA President thinks: Using hospitals to convert to Christianity, contempt for Hinduism, seeing COVID as a ‘silver lining’ because of conversions and more

Jinit Jain -
IMA president Dr JA Jayalal expressed his desire to use hospitals and medical colleges to convert people to Christianity.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,052FansLike
526,633FollowersFollow
24,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com