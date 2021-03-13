Saturday, March 13, 2021
Home News Reports AICTE withdraws notification, says Physics, Mathematics continue to be important subjects for engineering courses
News Reports
Updated:

AICTE withdraws notification, says Physics, Mathematics continue to be important subjects for engineering courses

A major controversy had erupted on Friday after AICTE, the technical education regulator, had made Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (PCM) optional for students who wanted to pursue technical courses like biotechnology, textile or agriculture engineering at the undergraduate level.

OpIndia Staff
All-India Council for Technical Education/ Representational Image/ Image Source: Deccan Chronicle
2

A day after media reports had emerged that mathematics and physics at Class XII-level are being made optional for admission to engineering courses, the All-India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) on Friday said that they would be withdrawing the earlier notification that hinted at a change in the eligibility criteria for engineering courses, reports Times of India.

A major controversy had erupted on Friday after AICTE, the technical education regulator, had made Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (PCM) optional for students who wanted to pursue technical courses like biotechnology, textile or agriculture engineering at the undergraduate level. 

In a virtual release of the handbook, AICTE chairperson Anil Sahasrabudhe had said the revised regulation is in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) vision that encourages flexibility in the choice of subjects.

“In 2010, AICTE made only physics and maths mandatory for nearly seven to eight subjects. We have been facing challenges as new disciplines have emerged where many students questioned why they have to study chemistry when they don’t use it in their entire career. Similarly, many students demanded to study biology as they need to pursue biotechnology. Therefore, we are creating a new window for students who have either not taken maths or physics or chemistry but can enter into engineering,” Sahasrabudhe had said.

The AICTE also said that PCM was made compulsory for only 14 subjects, from which students can choose three and secure a minimum 45 per cent in each to take up engineering. The AICTE had also asked colleges to offer suitable bridge courses to engineering aspirants.

AICTE backtracks and withdraws the handbook, says not mandatory on institutions

However, the change in the eligibility criteria to make important application-level subjects such as Mathematics and Physics as ‘optional’ had not gone well with the public, who protested against such a change.

Following the outrage, the AICTE has withdrawn its approval process handbook (APH) for 2021-22, which had the new eligibility criteria. The AICTE has also clarified that the changes are not binding on institutions.

Clarifying the changes, AICTE chairperson Anil Sahasrabudhe said, “Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics will continue to be important subjects for certain streams of engineering like mechanical engineering, it’s not that these subjects will lose their relevance. However, for streams like Textile Engineering, Agriculture or maybe Biotechnology, students will have an option of not studying the three subjects compulsorily in class 12 and make up for them through bridge courses later”.

The AICTE, in its website, announced, “It is to inform all concerned that APH 2021-22 has been withdrawn for a typographical correction, and it will be placed again on the AICTE website within a day or two.”

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Crime

As Waseem Rizvi files petition to remove parts in Quran that ‘promote terrorism and Jihad’, Muslim cleric offers bounty of 20k to behead him

OpIndia Staff -
Islamic Cleric Hasnain Jaffrey Dumpy, the national president of Islamic organisation - Shiane-Haider-e-Karrar Welfare Association, has now announced a bounty of Rs 20,000 to anybody who beheads Rizvi.
News Reports

After humiliating Hindu students, Rutgers issues a follow up ‘apology’, but stays silent on alleged ‘historian’ Audrey Truschke: What we know so far

OpIndia Staff -
The Rutgers University, which has backed Audrey Truschke and her bigotry against Hindus, said that they value Hindu students

West Bengal: Mamata Banerjee goes from a leg in plaster to crepe bandage in 2 days flat, Netizens ask her about the ‘magic cure’

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Interestingly, Mamata Banerjee, who is alleged to have suffered a serious hairline fracture was seen with a crepe bandage, raising questions about the seriousness of her injury.

USA: Alabama House of Representatives passes bill to end Yoga ban, but postures to have only English names and no ‘Namaste’

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Alabama House of Representatives has approved a bill that will enable K-12 school systems to teach Yoga.

Ex-Chairman of the Shia Waqf Board files a petition in SC seeking removal of 26 verses of the Quran saying they ‘promote terrorism and...

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Syed Waseem Rizvi stated that the Quran has some verses that provoke young Muslims to become radicals and terrorists

USA, EU and UK block India and South Africa led proposal to temporarily waive intellectual property rights on vaccines to boost production

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Western countries have blocked a proposal at the World Trade Organisation (WTO) that would have boosted vaccine production.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Zomato founder issues statement after allegations and counter-allegations between an Instagram influencer and a delivery agent: Here is what he said

OpIndia Staff -
A delivery agent Zomato was booked and arrested for allegedly attacking a Bengaluru-based 'Instagram influencer' named Hitesha Chandranee
Read more
News Reports

After failing to protect Jio towers, now Punjab Government decides to give only Jio connection to PSPCL staff

Anurag -
Corporate connection for PSPCL employees were shifted to Jio after previous contract with Vodafone expired and Jio won the fresh tender
Read more
News Reports

Ex-Chairman of the Shia Waqf Board files a petition in SC seeking removal of 26 verses of the Quran saying they ‘promote terrorism and...

OpIndia Staff -
Syed Waseem Rizvi stated that the Quran has some verses that provoke young Muslims to become radicals and terrorists
Read more
Satire

After cutting off ties with British Royal family, Meghan Markle to join the BJP

Nirwa Mehta -
Meghan will now contest the 2024 US Presidential elections against another woman of colour, Kamala Harris on BJP ticket.
Read more
News Reports

USA: Alabama House of Representatives passes bill to end Yoga ban, but postures to have only English names and no ‘Namaste’

OpIndia Staff -
The Alabama House of Representatives has approved a bill that will enable K-12 school systems to teach Yoga.
Read more
Media

How can poor brown people make good vaccines? FT peddled lies claiming PM Modi may have ‘secretly’ taken a foreign dose

OpIndia Staff -
Before India started the phase 1 of the vaccination drive for frontline workers, PM Modi had emphasised that politicians should wait for their turn and not 'jump the queue'.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

253,345FansLike
523,347FollowersFollow
23,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com