Tuesday, March 30, 2021
Home Entertainment NCB arrests Ajaz Khan, who said he will keep Quran above Constitution, in connection...
EntertainmentNews Reports
Updated:

NCB arrests Ajaz Khan, who said he will keep Quran above Constitution, in connection with Bollywood drug nexus investigation

Ajaz Khan has found himself on the wrong side of the law earlier as well. He was arrested by the Mumbai Police in April 2020 for communal remarks he made in a Facebook Live video.

OpIndia Staff
NCB arrests Ajaz Khan
Ajaz Khan
2

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has taken actor Ajaz Khan into its custody, ABP News has reported. Reportedly, the NCB has also conducted raids at various locations related to the actor. The actor was taken into custody after he returned to Mumbai from Rajasthan.

Ajaz Khan is reportedly accused of being a member of the Batata gang. Shadab Batata, son of Farooq Batata, was arrested earlier by the NCB and drugs worth Rs. 2 crores was reportedly recovered from the same. Shadab Batata is accused of supplying drugs to Bollywood celebrities.

Ajaz Khan has found himself on the wrong side of the law earlier as well. He was arrested by the Mumbai Police in April 2020 for communal remarks he made in a Facebook Live video.

In his Facebook Live video, Ajaz Khan had essentially said, “If an ant dies, a Muslim is responsible, if an elephant dies, a Muslim is responsible. If there is an earthquake in Delhi, a Muslim is responsible, i.e a Muslim is responsible for any incident. But have you ever thought who is responsible for this conspiracy?”

He had found himself in a controversy after he had claimed that he will choose Quran over Indian Constitution ‘any day any time’. The controversial actor had received support from Congress leader Hardik Patel as well.

The NCB has been investigating the Bollywood drug nexus in the aftermath of the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. Various actors and actresses have been summoned and questioned regarding the same. Some were arrested as well.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsNCB arrests Ajaz Khan
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

‘BJP will kill a woman from its own party’: Mamata Banerjee peddles bizarre theory amidst growing fear of loss from Nandigram

OpIndia Staff -
Amidst ongoing State Legislative elections in West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was seen making outrageous claims about BJP
News Reports

Data of over 3.5 million MobiKwik users up for sale on darknet by hackers: January hack, what OpIndia found and what users can do

Anurag -
Mobikwik has denied the claims of data breach but the experts believe that the leak is real.

What IMA President thinks: Using hospitals to convert to Christianity, contempt for Hinduism, seeing COVID as a ‘silver lining’ because of conversions and more

News Reports Jinit Jain -
IMA president Dr JA Jayalal expressed his desire to use hospitals and medical colleges to convert people to Christianity.

He will teach girls to bend: Here is why Communist leader from Kerala wants girls to stay away from ‘unmarried’ Rahul Gandhi

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Left leader Joyce George has caused a controversy following his comments on former Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

Another plot twist to Sachin Vaze case: Number plate retrieved from Mithi river traced to Aurangabad official who claims his car was stolen

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Vehicles and fake number plates have had critical roles to play in the case of Mumbai's tainted cop Sachin Vaze

Are you a little tired? How independent media speaks truth to power: When Newslaundry interviewed ‘Kerala’s sweetheart’

Opinions Abhishek Banerjee -
“Kerala’s sweetheart as she is known is contesting from this constituency,” says Nidhi Suresh of Newslaundry as she gets tough with KK Shailaja

Recently Popular

Opinions

As Netizens trend #NoPropagandaHoli, here are 7 examples of when brands made the Hindu festival an excuse to peddle the liberal agenda

Akshita Bhadauria -
Social media users have strongly opposed the virtue signaling by brands and 'influencers' centered around Holi.
Read more
Media

BBC, with history of anti-Hindu bias, attempts to take Hinduism out of Holi and Islamise the festival of colours: Details

OpIndia Staff -
The British public broadcaster BBC took to social media to Islamise Holi and attempted to take Hinduism out of the festival.
Read more
News Reports

Sharad Pawar to be wheeled into surgery on 31st March, all engagements cancelled: Here is what happened

OpIndia Staff -
Nawab Malik informed that Sharad Pawar had been admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai following pain in his abdomen.
Read more
Politics

‘Everything cannot be made public’: Amit Shah confirms he met Sharad Pawar at Adani residence

OpIndia Staff -
Home Minister Amit Shah subtly hinted that a meeting was held between the leadership of the two parties and added that not everything can be made public.
Read more
Politics

‘I don’t do so much even for CM, are you kidding me?’: TMC MP Nusrat gets angry during rally, video goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
A video has gone viral on social media where Trinamool MP Nusrat Jahan was spotted losing her temper during a rally.
Read more
OpIndia Explains

The Government of NCT of Delhi (Amendment) Act, the 4 amendments, what they mean and why the outrage by media is misplaced

S. Sudhir Kumar -
Amendments are being made to “THE GOVERNMENT OF NATIONAL CAPITAL TERRITORY OF DELHI ACT, 1991”, passed by Congress when in power
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,042FansLike
526,536FollowersFollow
24,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com