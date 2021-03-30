The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has taken actor Ajaz Khan into its custody, ABP News has reported. Reportedly, the NCB has also conducted raids at various locations related to the actor. The actor was taken into custody after he returned to Mumbai from Rajasthan.

Ajaz Khan is reportedly accused of being a member of the Batata gang. Shadab Batata, son of Farooq Batata, was arrested earlier by the NCB and drugs worth Rs. 2 crores was reportedly recovered from the same. Shadab Batata is accused of supplying drugs to Bollywood celebrities.

Ajaz Khan has found himself on the wrong side of the law earlier as well. He was arrested by the Mumbai Police in April 2020 for communal remarks he made in a Facebook Live video.

In his Facebook Live video, Ajaz Khan had essentially said, “If an ant dies, a Muslim is responsible, if an elephant dies, a Muslim is responsible. If there is an earthquake in Delhi, a Muslim is responsible, i.e a Muslim is responsible for any incident. But have you ever thought who is responsible for this conspiracy?”

He had found himself in a controversy after he had claimed that he will choose Quran over Indian Constitution ‘any day any time’. The controversial actor had received support from Congress leader Hardik Patel as well.

The NCB has been investigating the Bollywood drug nexus in the aftermath of the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. Various actors and actresses have been summoned and questioned regarding the same. Some were arrested as well.