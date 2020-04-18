Saturday, April 18, 2020
Home News Reports Actor Ajaz Khan arrested by Mumbai Police for his communal remarks in recent Facebook...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Actor Ajaz Khan arrested by Mumbai Police for his communal remarks in recent Facebook live, stringent 153A invoked

Ajaz Khan has been arrested and case registered against him at Khar Police Station on charges of defamation, hate speech & violation of prohibitory orders.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Ajaz Khan arrested: Read details
Ajaz Khan
5

On Saturday, the 18th of April, Bollywood actor and hate-monger Ajaz Khan was reportedly arrested by the Mumbai Police for the communal remarks he recently made in a Facebook Live video.

In his Facebook Live video, Ajaz Khan had essentially said, “If an ant dies, a Muslim is responsible, if an elephant dies, a Muslim is responsible. If there is an earthquake in Delhi, a Muslim is responsible, i.e a Muslim is responsible for any incident. But have you ever thought who is responsible for this conspiracy?” 

Speaking about the recent incident where huge crowds of migrant workers burst onto the streets in Bandra and Mumbra in Mumbai on Tuesday demanding to go home amidst the nationwide lockdown imposed in the wake of the Wuhan Coronavirus pandemic, Ajaz insinuated that this incident was also pre-planned by BJP to defame Muslims and in turn defame Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Aditya Thackeray. He says that the BJP is trying to snatch Maharashtra from Uddhav Thackeray by playing communal politics.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Read: “Thoo media”: Abusive actor Ajaz Khan hopes Arnab Goswami, Rajat Sharma get Coronavirus, rants about the ‘conspiracy’ against Uddhav Thackeray govt

Reportedly, Mumbai Police has invoked Sections 153A, 117 and 121 of the Indian Penal Code against Ajaz Khan. ANI too confirmed that Ajaz Khan has been arrested & case registered against him at Khar Police Station on charges of defamation, hate speech & violation of prohibitory orders. 

Abusive actor Ajaz Khan, who had once said that he considers the Quran above the Indian Constitution and was arrested for inciting communal tensionthrough his video on TikTok propagating revenge on Tabrez Ansari’s death. In a hate speech video on Facebook, Ajaz Khan was seen blatantly inciting communal violence. He was found urging the Muslim community to come out on roads for avenging Ansari’s death. 

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Recently, hardcore Islamist Ajaz Khan menacingly threatened actor Payal Rohatgi that one day, the entire world will become Muslim. In a misogynist attack against Payal, Ajaz Khan had referred Payal Rohatgi as a C grade actor. He had threatened that if 40 crore Muslims of the country, including legal and illegal residents, came out on the streets the whole country would be shut down.

Ajaz Khan is known for his anti-democracy views which was evident from the fact that he once tweeted that he would choose the Quran over the constitution. He was arrested by Anti-Narcotics Cell of Navi Mumbai for possessing drugs. He later got out on bail. He was arrested in 2016 too for sending lewd and vulgar messages to a hair stylist. In the past too, Ajaz Khan has indulged in promoting hate speech through his Facebook account which could disturb the communal harmony in the country.

- Advertisement -

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Latest News

News Reports

Actor Ajaz Khan arrested by Mumbai Police for his communal remarks in recent Facebook live, stringent 153A invoked

OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood actor and hate-monger Ajaz Khan was reportedly arrested by the Mumbai Police for the communal remarks he recently made in a Facebook Live video.
Read more
Law

By ordering free COVID-19 testing in private labs, and order later amended, did SC overstep its mandate?

Vishal Kumar -
Recently, the Supreme Court of India ordered free testing of COVID-19 suspects in all private laboratories approved by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) or the World Health Organisation (WHO) across the country.
Read more
News Reports

Former actress Zaira Wasim who left acting for Islam has now urged fans to stop praising her, as it is dangerous for her ‘Iman’

OpIndia Staff -
Zaira Wasim said that she isn’t as righteous as she might have lead many to believe and that the praise she receives is ‘dangerous’ for her
Read more
News Reports

Punjab: Ludhiana Assistant Commissioner of Police Anil Kohli dies due to coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
ACP Anil Kohli was on the ventilator since April 11, his first test results came out negative but the second test was positive
Read more
News Reports

Wuhan Coronavirus not a ‘natural virus’, but was leaked from a Wuhan lab by an intern: Read shocking revelations made in a report

OpIndia Staff -
The Fox News in an exclusive report on the origins of the coronavirus claimed that an intern working at Wuhan laboratory may have accidentally contracted the contagion and spread it to others
Read more
Media Fact-Check

How the Telegraph, Logical Indian and assorted propagandists blamed Hindus for a Muslim man refusing to eat food prepared by a Dalit

Nupur J Sharma -
Seraj Ahmad refused to eat food cooked by a Dalit but for the Telegraph, Logical Indian, and other propagandists, Hindus are at fault
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

Muslims discharged from Chennai hospital make Islamic gesture popularised by ISIS while posing for photos: Here is what it means

OpIndia Staff -
Amidst the gloomy Coronavirus outbreak that has gripped the world and in India specifically, the spread of the virus due to Tablighi Jamaat, images of patients being released from a Chennai hospital after being treated for Coronavirus emerged
Read more
Media

Dear Saba Naqvi, here are 8 things that Hindus would like Muslims to do – for starters

Editorial Desk -
Saba Naqvi in her video accused the entire Hindu community of spreading hatred against Muslims while remaining silent on the reprehensible conduct of significant sections of the latter.
Read more
News Reports

Wikipedia deletes article on Tablighi Jamaat hotspot of Coronavirus calling it anti-Muslim, administrator uses Supervote to overrule majority vote to retain article

OpIndia Staff -
While only 12 out of 38 editors voted to delete the Wikipedia article, the administrator used Supervote to overrule majority decision
Read more
Social Media

‘I am not Zaira Wasim, won’t be intimidated because of your threats’: Babita Phogat lashes out after she gets threats for calling out Tablighi...

OpIndia Staff -
Babita Phogat has been on the receiving end of threats and hatred ever since she called the "Jamaati" a bigger problem than coronavirus in India in a tweet
Read more
News Reports

Career propagandist Arundhati Roy continues lying and demonising India, claims ‘Modi govt using Coronavirus for Muslim genocide’: Here are the facts

OpIndia Staff -
Arundhati Roy claims that coronavirus is not even a crisis in India, but Modi govt is using it for 'genocide' of Muslims
Read more

Connect with us

219,739FansLike
289,983FollowersFollow
220,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com