Actor Ajaz Khan arrested by Mumbai Police for his communal remarks in recent Facebook live, stringent 153A invoked

On Saturday, the 18th of April, Bollywood actor and hate-monger Ajaz Khan was reportedly arrested by the Mumbai Police for the communal remarks he recently made in a Facebook Live video.

In his Facebook Live video, Ajaz Khan had essentially said, “If an ant dies, a Muslim is responsible, if an elephant dies, a Muslim is responsible. If there is an earthquake in Delhi, a Muslim is responsible, i.e a Muslim is responsible for any incident. But have you ever thought who is responsible for this conspiracy?”

Speaking about the recent incident where huge crowds of migrant workers burst onto the streets in Bandra and Mumbra in Mumbai on Tuesday demanding to go home amidst the nationwide lockdown imposed in the wake of the Wuhan Coronavirus pandemic, Ajaz insinuated that this incident was also pre-planned by BJP to defame Muslims and in turn defame Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Aditya Thackeray. He says that the BJP is trying to snatch Maharashtra from Uddhav Thackeray by playing communal politics.

Reportedly, Mumbai Police has invoked Sections 153A, 117 and 121 of the Indian Penal Code against Ajaz Khan. ANI too confirmed that Ajaz Khan has been arrested & case registered against him at Khar Police Station on charges of defamation, hate speech & violation of prohibitory orders.

Abusive actor Ajaz Khan, who had once said that he considers the Quran above the Indian Constitution and was arrested for inciting communal tensionthrough his video on TikTok propagating revenge on Tabrez Ansari’s death. In a hate speech video on Facebook, Ajaz Khan was seen blatantly inciting communal violence. He was found urging the Muslim community to come out on roads for avenging Ansari’s death.

Recently, hardcore Islamist Ajaz Khan menacingly threatened actor Payal Rohatgi that one day, the entire world will become Muslim. In a misogynist attack against Payal, Ajaz Khan had referred Payal Rohatgi as a C grade actor. He had threatened that if 40 crore Muslims of the country, including legal and illegal residents, came out on the streets the whole country would be shut down.

Ajaz Khan is known for his anti-democracy views which was evident from the fact that he once tweeted that he would choose the Quran over the constitution. He was arrested by Anti-Narcotics Cell of Navi Mumbai for possessing drugs. He later got out on bail. He was arrested in 2016 too for sending lewd and vulgar messages to a hair stylist. In the past too, Ajaz Khan has indulged in promoting hate speech through his Facebook account which could disturb the communal harmony in the country.