Monday, March 22, 2021
‘For Rahul baba, visiting Assam is just a picnic’: HM Amit Shah slams Congress for joining hands with AIUDF

Slamming the Congress party for stitching up an alliance with Badruddin Ajmal's AIUDF in the state Shah asked: "If by chance Ajmal comes to power, will Assam be safe from infiltrators? Do people want more infiltrators to come into the state?"

Amit Shah slams Congress'alliance with Badruddin Ajmal
HM Amit Shah in Assam
Addressing a public gathering in Assam’s Dhemaji, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday launched a scathing attack at the Congress for forging an alliance with Badruddin Ajmal-led All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF). He said that now that Congress has joined hands with AIUDF, infiltration will only be on the rise in the state of Assam.

“We worked for the development whereas Congress is forging an alliance with Badruddin Ajmal. If they come to power, infiltration in the state will surge. Do you want to stop infiltration? Congress party should be ashamed for coming together with Ajmal,’’ Union Home Minister Amit Shah said.

Speaking to the people of Assam ahead of the critical State Assembly Elections, Shah said that in the last 5 years of power, BJP under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi has brought peace to Assam and paved the way for progress in the whole of Assam by freeing the state from infiltrators. All of this is in stark contrast to the violence and instability bolstered during the Congress regime, said Shah.

Alleging that five years ago, when Congress was in power, agitation, violence, bomb blasts, deaths and curfews were common, Shah took a dig at the Congress supremo Rahul Gandhi for cozying up with AIUDF in the hope to win Assam. “Aatankwad ka nanga naach charo aur chal raha tha (there was naked dance of insurgency all around). Rahul Gandhi talks of protecting Assam’s ‘asmita’ (pride and identity), but today I want to ask him publicly – will Congress do it with AIUDF Chief Badruddin Ajmal on his lap?,” Home Minister asked.

Taking a further jibe at the Congress senior leader Rahul Gandhi, the HM furthered that his visits to the state are “nothing more than picnics.” 

“Recently, Rahul baba visited Assam. For him, visiting Assam is nothing more than a picnic. When he talks about labourers, I feel like laughing. Congress had four generations in command but none of them did anything for tea garden workers during the time they were in power,” Shah said.

Slamming Congress for stitching up an alliance with AIUDF in the state, Shah asked: “If by chance Ajmal comes to power, will Assam be safe from infiltrators? Do people want more infiltrators to come into the state?”

BJP government brought an end to insurgency in Assam: Amit Shah

The BJP stalwart reminded the public of Assam how BJP in its 2016 manifesto promised to eliminate terrorism agitation and curfew politics from Assam and the BJP government in the state kept its promise. Union Home Minister Amit Shah asserted that the Bodoland Territorial Region Accord (BTR), inked a year ago, has initiated the process of ending insurgency in the state. The politics of fear, terror, murder has stopped in Assam and the politics of development of the poor has started, said the HM.

Furthering that BJP is committed to quell violence and bring peace in the Bodo region, Amit Shah said that his party envisions replacing arms and ammunitions with computers so that the youths of Bodoland can contribute to the economy and development of the country.

Accusing Congress of following the divide and rule policy in the state, Shah asserted that BJP’s policy is Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Vishwas. “The Congress has created a rift between Assamese and Bengalis, plains and hills and Upper and Lower Assam, while the “BJP has taken all smaller communities together and bonded them through development,” Shah claimed.

HM highlights developmental work in the state

Talking about the developments in the state under the BJP leadership, Shah said:” The Udalgiri Railway station has been modernized and 39,000 women have received free gas cylinders. Under the Bodo agreement, we have also formed an Aayog that was demanded by the community, said Shah, also informing that over 2,000 insurgents have returned to the mainstream after giving up arms.

Asserting that only PM Modi can keep Assam free from terrorism, Shah said that it was evident from the enthusiasm of the people that the BJP was going to form the government for a second consecutive term in Assam.

Today, the Union Home Minister was scheduled to address three rallies at Assam’s Jonai, Udalgiri and at Majuli from where Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal is contesting for a second consecutive term. He is also scheduled to attend a meeting of party workers at Guwahati in the evening.

The Assembly elections in Assam will be held in three phases starting from March 27 while the counting of votes will take place on May 2.

