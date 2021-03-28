Sunday, March 28, 2021
‘Everything cannot be made public’: Amit Shah confirms he met Sharad Pawar at Adani residence

Home Minister Amit Shah subtly hinted that a meeting was held between the leadership of the two parties and added that not everything can be made public.

Amidst the ongoing political chaos that has erupted in Maharashtra, there were reports that suggested BJP senior leadership has been in touch with Sharad Pawar’s National Congress Party. NCP is one of the coalition members of the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi government in the state. Reports speculate that the top leaders have been discussing the possible coalition in the state.

On Saturday Home Minister Amit Shah, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and NCP leader Praful Patel were in Ahmedabad on Saturday. The trio reportedly met at Gautam Adani’s residence in Ahmedabad. There were media reports claiming that they had met to discuss the possibility of a government formation in Maharashtra. Interestingly, both political parties had not uttered any word regarding the high-level meet between the leadership of the two parties.

However, a day later, Home Minister Amit Shah admitted that a meeting was held between the leadership of the two parties and added that not everything can be made public. On Sunday, during the press conference addressed by Amit Shah, a reporter from Times Now asked the BJP leader about the reports of his meeting with Sharad Pawar in Ahmedabad.

Responding to the buzz over his meeting with NCP’s Sharad Pawar and Praful Patel in Ahmedabad on Saturday, Home Minister Amit Shah said, “Everything cannot be made public”.

With his subtle answer, the Home Minister hinted that a meeting was held between the two sides as he did not deny the speculations that had emerged in the media.

Ever since the Maharashtra extortion scam began to make headlines causing massive embarrassment to the Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena alliance in Maharashtra, there have been rumours that one of the either NCP or Shiv Sena may break away from the coalition to join hands with BJP to form a government. It is pertinent to note that BJP is the single largest party in the Maharashtra assembly with 105 seats.

