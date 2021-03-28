Islamists in Bangladesh attacked Hindu Temples to protest against the official visit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Reuters reported. Violent protests have been underway in Bangladesh over the visit by the Indian Prime Minister and some protesters have died during attempts by the police to enforce law and order.

Hefazat-e-Islami members attacked a train in the district of Brahmanbaria on Saunday, injuring ten. “They attacked the train and damaged its engine room and almost all the coaches,” a police official told Reuters on the condition of anonymity.

“Brahmanbaria is burning. Various government offices were set on fire indiscriminately. Even the press club was attacked and many injured, including the press club president. We are in extreme fear and feeling really helpless,” said a journalist.

Buses were burnt in Rajshahi district and hundreds clashed with the Police in Narayanganj, near Dhaka. The protesters pelted the police with stones forcing the latter to retaliate with rubber bullet and tear gas.

AFP reported that five were killed on Friday and another six on Saturday. At Narayanganj, Hefazat-e-Islamist members chanted “action, action, direct action” in an ominous development. It is pertinent to mention that Jinnah’s call for ‘Direct Action’ led to the genocide of Bengali Hindus in 1946.

Dhaka Tribune reported that the Brahmanbaria Sadar land office and Ustad Alauddin Khan Music Academy were set on fire as well.

Earlier, it was reported that Facebook services were down in Bangladesh in light of the violent protests. Border Guards have been deployed to enforce law and order on the streets. The Hefazat-e-Islami is a hardline Islamist organisation, whose members have been accused of persecuting Hindus in the past.