Friday, March 5, 2021
Home News Reports BJP releases first list of 70 candidates for Assam elections, Sarbananda Sonowal, Himanta Biswa...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

BJP releases first list of 70 candidates for Assam elections, Sarbananda Sonowal, Himanta Biswa Sarma to contest from their constituencies

Himanta Biswa Sarma had said that he is not willing to contest the assembly elections, adding that he will accept the party's decision

OpIndia Staff
1

All the speculations of senior Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has been put to rest as the party has decided to field in the upcoming assembly elections in the state. BJP published a list of 70 candidates for the elections, which includes Himanta Biswa Sarma given the ticket for his Jalukbari constituency.

CM Sarbananda Sonowal will contest from Majuli like the last time, and party state president Ranjit Das will contest from Patacharkuchi. 11 sitting MLAs of BJP has not been given tickets this time by the party. Elections in Assam will take place in three phases, 27th March, 1st April and 6th April.

It is expected that the party will release a second list soon for the third phase, as the current list includes only the candidates for first and second phase. However, it includes two names for the third phase, Ranjit Das and Himanta Biswa Sarma. BJP will contest in 92 out of total 126 seats in the state. The party has given 26 seats to its ally AGP, and 8 seats to its new ally UPPL.

UPPL has replaced BPF in the Bodoland Territorial Region, where the BJP-UPPL had defeated the BPF govt in the elections held in December. BPF is part of the current BJP led government in Assam, but after BJP ditched in favour of UPPL, it has joined the opposition grand alliance comprising Congress, AIUDF and left parties.

It can be noted that Himanta Biswa Sarma had been saying that he does not want to contest the assembly elections, giving an indirect hint that he wants to move to the centre. During the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, he was going to file nomination from Tezpur Lok Sabha constituency, but the party had stopped him at the last moment, saying that the party needs in Assam and the North East for the time being. Last month, he had said that he is not willing to contest the assembly elections, saying that he has informed his decision to the party president. He had however added that he will accept the decision of the party.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Owner of the explosive-laden car found outside Antilia was in touch with Mumbai Police officer Sachin Vaze: Claims Devendra Fadnavis

OpIndia Staff -
Fadnavis said Mansukh Hiren had made and received multiple calls from Mumbai Police officer Sachin Vaze in the last few months
Opinions

How Freedom House duped millions of Indians into signing up for an anti-India agenda

Abhishek Banerjee -
You must have seen the headlines yesterday. India has been 'downgraded.’ By whom? Some apparently international organization called Freedom House.

‘Even if life was taken away illegally, courts are helpless’: the Congress toolkit for protecting institutions

Opinions Abhishek Banerjee -
Rahul Gandhi had recently said that though the Emergency was wrong, Congress has never tried to capture India's institutional framework.

Badminton coach Mathias Boe is also the coach of Pune 7 Aces, owned by girlfriend Taapsee Pannu and KRI Entertainment, both facing I-T probe

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Mathias Boe is the coach of Pune 7 Aces, a franchisee badminton team that participates in the Premier Badminton League

Indian Govt should ask badminton coach and Taapsee Pannu’s boyfriend Mathias Boe to quietly do his job or quit

Opinions Jinit Jain -
Mathias Boe had tweeted tagging Minister Kiren Rijiju, asking him to do 'something' about the IT raids on his girlfriend Taapsee Pannu

The world praises India as Made-in-India vaccines arrive to help countries start mass-vaccination against Covid

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Expressing gratitude, the CARICOM described India as caring country and an example of international cooperation.

Recently Popular

Entertainment

“Are you so creatively bankrupt”? Director of ‘Yeh Ballet’ slams Deepika Padukone starrer new Levi’s ad for plagiarising design ideas

OpIndia Staff -
Sooni Taraporevala said that the 'copycat culture' in India needs to be called out and cancelled after the set used in new Deepika Padukone starrer Levi's ad was plagiarised by the makers.
Read more
News Reports

Crores of undisclosed income, unexplained cash receipts and more: IT Dept discovery so far in raids against Anurag Kashyap, Taapsee Pannu

OpIndia Staff -
Income Tax department (IT dept) conducted raid on properties linked to filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, actress Taapsee Pannu and others
Read more
News Reports

Kiren Rijiju gives befitting reply to ‘befitting reply queen’ Taapsee Pannu’s boyfriend, who wanted the law to bend to his whims

OpIndia Staff -
Matthias Boe, boyfriend of actress Taapsee Pannu, had appealed to Kiren Rijiju to 'do something' to help the actress.
Read more
Crime

Her husband used to talk vulgar to girlfriend in front of her: Here is what the lawyer of Ayesha, who jumped into Sabarmati river,...

OpIndia Staff -
Ayesha, who committed suicide by jumping into the Sabarmati River in Gujarat on March 1, had a disquiet marital life
Read more
Opinions

Indian Govt should ask badminton coach and Taapsee Pannu’s boyfriend Mathias Boe to quietly do his job or quit

Jinit Jain -
Mathias Boe had tweeted tagging Minister Kiren Rijiju, asking him to do 'something' about the IT raids on his girlfriend Taapsee Pannu
Read more
Opinions

Icchadhari protestor Yogendra Yadav finally admits that farmers’ protest is political and is about defeating PM Modi: Read how

Editorial Desk -
Four months after the farmers protest began, Yogendra Yadav has finally admitted that the protests are indeed political
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

253,231FansLike
522,143FollowersFollow
23,800SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com