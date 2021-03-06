On Saturday, Trinamool Congress MLA Siddiqullah Chowdhury sparked a new controversy by mocking Hindu sentiments and giving veiled threats over the issue of cow-slaughter in West Bengal, reported TV9 Bhartvarsh. He said that no one can stop cow slaughter in West Bengal.

Ahead of the upcoming State Legislative elections, he said, “Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath had come here and said that if BJP comes to power, then it will end cow slaughter in the State.” He alleged, “Cow slaughter is happening in Bengal for the past 1000-1200 years. Everyone eats beef, including Muslims and others. What has beef got do with vote? The attempt is to further the Hindu mentality.”

On being asked whether he supported cow slaughter, Chowdhury claimed that eating beef was common at 5-star restaurants and amongst foreign tourists to India. He said, “Bengalis will be 100% angry if beef is banned. If we don’t eat it, where would we keep it? We will then have to force-feed.” He alleged that most beef exporters in West Bengal were Hindu Marwaris and not Muslims.

Siddiqullah Chowdhury claims PM Modi’s hand in Ram Mandir verdict

Furthermore, he claimed that the image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been tarnished after the Ram Mandir verdict. On being informed by the Tv9 Bharatvarsh reporter that the judgment was given by the Supreme Court, he cast aspersions on the integrity of the Judiciary.

Siddiqullah Chowdhury remarked, “Power of PM’s post is bigger than that of the Supreme Court. PM Modi is involved in the formation of the collegium, the appointment of judges and their transfer…”Muslims will not vote for Modi. The issue of Babri Masjid and the building of Ram Mandir at the site will make Muslims think 10 times before voting for Modi. The Supreme Court verdict has hurt the sentiments of the Muslim community. We are not afraid to speak the truth. Babri is certainly an issue here.”

Quran would prevail over Constitution, said Siddiqullah Chowdhury

Siddiqullah is the same person who had stated in September 2018 that the Quran will prevail over the Constitution. He is also the President of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind (West Bengal).

Expressing his displeasure towards the ordinance banning instant Triple Talaq, he had said, “For us, our holy scripture, the Quran Sharif, is supreme and if any constitutional provision or any law contradicts the Quran, then our scripture will prevail and not the law or Constitution. BJP is playing the religion card and is playing with the Constitution. The ordinance will have no effect on Muslims. No one will adhere to it, but will follow the religion and the holy book.”