The Income Tax Department has raided 22 locations linked to director Anurag Kashyap, producer Vikas Bahl, Producer Madhu Mantena and actress Taapsee Pannu in tax evasion case.

Income Tax raids underway at the properties of film director Anurag Kashyap and actor Taapsee Pannu in Mumbai: Income Tax Department — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2021

Phantom Films’ office has also been raided. The raids have taken place at the homes and linked properties in Mumbai, Pune and some other locations.

#Breaking | I-T raids underway in Mumbai. Anurag Kashyap’s residence raided. Phantom office also under the scanner.



Details by Aruneel. pic.twitter.com/cNHTcmIvR1 — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) March 3, 2021

As per reports, the IT department has alleged these four have evaded tax. Phantom was formed by Kashyap, Bahl, Mantena and Vikramaditya Motwane. In 2018, the company was dissolved following sexual assault allegations against Bahl by a former Phantom employee.