Javed Akhtar has confirmed that he wants to make a movie based on the life of controversial entertainer Rakhi Sawant, Bollywood Hungama has reported. The news came to light after Rakhi Sawant made the claim initially.

The media outlet reported that the journalist initially believed that it was “another tall claim by the delusional Rakhi Sawant”. Therefore, he contacted the lyricist himself to learn the truth of the matter, expecting that he will rubbish the claims.

However, Javed Akhtar told the journalist, “No, she is right. I think some four or five years back we were on the same flight and she told me about her childhood and I did tell her that someday I would like to write a script based on her life.”

The journalist, seemingly perplexed by the turn of events, observed, “Well it seems for once this lady from cuckoo land was not day-dreaming. Rakhi has been in the news for her antics on Bigg Boss. If Javed Saab indeed writes a script on her life, we must have Farhan Akhtar directing the film. Of course Rakhi will play herself. No other actress deserves that honour.”

Javed Akhtar has been one of the eminent critics of the Narendra Modi government at the center and has been embroiled over a myriad of controversies in recent times. Most recently, he was accused of filtering artists to ensure ‘Islam friendly’ people in Bollywood by actress Kangana Ranaut.