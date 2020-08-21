On Wednesday, actress Kangana Ranaut launched a scathing against the mafia in the movie industry and said there are gangs at work whose goal is to push a political agenda.

Speaking to Republic TV chief Arnab Goswami after the Supreme Court transferred the Sushant Singh Rajput’s case to CBI, the Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut slammed the likes of Javed Akhtar, Naseeruddin Shah for enabling nepotism and favouritism in the movie industry.

In the interview, Kangana Ranaut, exposing Javed Akhtar’s charade of being an ‘atheist’, stated that the likes of Javed Akhtar who pretend to be ‘atheists’, in reality, keep an eye on people within the industry to check whether they are pro-Islam or not. She added then that these people ‘filter’ Islam-friendly people in the industry and promote them.

Not many noticed this reality Ashraf Atheist @Javedakhtarjadu as revealed by @KanganaTeam.



She confirmed the following observation of late Sri Sitaram Goel regarding Ashrafs.



1/3 pic.twitter.com/Bi7ueKYrCY — हिरण्यरेता (@Hiranyareta) August 20, 2020

Aamir Khan has not condoned Sushant Singh Rajput’s death

Referring to the Bollywood racket that controls the media narrative, Kangana Ranaut in her interview questioned Bollywood actor Aamir Khan on his silence over the death of the 34-year-old actor.

Kangana Ranaut noted that Aamir Khan, who has worked with Sushant Singh Rajput in a blockbuster film ‘PK’, has not shared even his concerns and did not support the demand for an investigation.

“No one from Bollywood asked for a CBI probe, it works like an entire gang. Aamir Khan worked with Sushant in ‘PK’ but he didn’t raise his voice,” Kangana noted.

Not just Aamir Khan, Kangana Ranaut trained her guns against other Bollywood entertainers such as Anushka Sharma, Rani Mukherjee for staying silent on the actor’s death.

“Even Anushka will not say anything, Raju Hirani will not say anything, Aditya Chopra and his wife Rani Mukerji will also not say anything. This racket works like a gang,” she said in the Republic TV interview. She added that many Bollywood celebs have been totally indifferent to the tragic death.

Naseeruddin Shah, Shah Rukh Khan work on a political agenda, says Kangana

Republic TV chief Arnab Goswami also asked Kangana Ranaut why she has been the target of Bollywood actors like Naseeruddin Shah. Responding to his question, Kangana Ranaut said that people like Naseeruddin Shah, Aamir Khan, Javed Akhtar and Shah Rukh Khan work and makes comment only on the basis of their political agenda.

“These people are anti-Modi, who had filed petitions, had returned awards and also had launched a campaign to deny Modi his visa to US. They run their own agenda, based on politics, within the movie industry. If you do not support them, they will not let you live peacefully,” said Kangana Ranaut in the interview.

Supreme Court orders CBI probe on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death

On August 19, the Supreme Court in its verdict ordered a CBI probe in the death case of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The SC has asked the Mumbai Police to hand over all the evidence they have collected in connection the case so far to the CBI.

Observing that the FIR registered at Patna on the complaint filed by Rajput’s father was correct, the SC said that the CBI will be competent to probe not only the Patna FIR but any other FIR related to Rajput death case.

The apex court justified the actions taken by the Bihar police in the case as the Mumbai police had not only failed to register an FIR in the case but had also failed to conduct investigations relatable to the allegations in the complaint.