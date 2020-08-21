Friday, August 21, 2020
Home News Reports Javed Akhtar and his gang is about keeping an eye and filter 'Islam-friendly' people...
EntertainmentNews Reports
Updated:

Javed Akhtar and his gang is about keeping an eye and filter ‘Islam-friendly’ people in the Industry: Kangana in Republic interview

"No one from Bollywood asked for a CBI probe, it works as an entire gang. Aamir Khan worked with Sushant in 'PK' but he didn't raise his voice," Kangana noted.

OpIndia Staff
Kangana says people like Javed Akhtar claim to be 'atheists' but they work only to filter 'Islam-friendly' people
Kangana Ranaut (L) and Javed Akhtar (R), images via Twitter
14

On Wednesday, actress Kangana Ranaut launched a scathing against the mafia in the movie industry and said there are gangs at work whose goal is to push a political agenda.

Speaking to Republic TV chief Arnab Goswami after the Supreme Court transferred the Sushant Singh Rajput’s case to CBI, the Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut slammed the likes of Javed Akhtar, Naseeruddin Shah for enabling nepotism and favouritism in the movie industry.

In the interview, Kangana Ranaut, exposing Javed Akhtar’s charade of being an ‘atheist’, stated that the likes of Javed Akhtar who pretend to be ‘atheists’, in reality, keep an eye on people within the industry to check whether they are pro-Islam or not. She added then that these people ‘filter’ Islam-friendly people in the industry and promote them.

Aamir Khan has not condoned Sushant Singh Rajput’s death

Referring to the Bollywood racket that controls the media narrative, Kangana Ranaut in her interview questioned Bollywood actor Aamir Khan on his silence over the death of the 34-year-old actor.

- Advertisement -

Kangana Ranaut noted that Aamir Khan, who has worked with Sushant Singh Rajput in a blockbuster film ‘PK’, has not shared even his concerns and did not support the demand for an investigation.

“No one from Bollywood asked for a CBI probe, it works like an entire gang. Aamir Khan worked with Sushant in ‘PK’ but he didn’t raise his voice,” Kangana noted.

Not just Aamir Khan, Kangana Ranaut trained her guns against other Bollywood entertainers such as Anushka Sharma, Rani Mukherjee for staying silent on the actor’s death.

“Even Anushka will not say anything, Raju Hirani will not say anything, Aditya Chopra and his wife Rani Mukerji will also not say anything. This racket works like a gang,” she said in the Republic TV interview. She added that many Bollywood celebs have been totally indifferent to the tragic death.

Naseeruddin Shah, Shah Rukh Khan work on a political agenda, says Kangana

Republic TV chief Arnab Goswami also asked Kangana Ranaut why she has been the target of Bollywood actors like Naseeruddin Shah. Responding to his question, Kangana Ranaut said that people like Naseeruddin Shah, Aamir Khan, Javed Akhtar and Shah Rukh Khan work and makes comment only on the basis of their political agenda.

“These people are anti-Modi, who had filed petitions, had returned awards and also had launched a campaign to deny Modi his visa to US. They run their own agenda, based on politics, within the movie industry. If you do not support them, they will not let you live peacefully,” said Kangana Ranaut in the interview.

Supreme Court orders CBI probe on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death

On August 19, the Supreme Court in its verdict ordered a CBI probe in the death case of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The SC has asked the Mumbai Police to hand over all the evidence they have collected in connection the case so far to the CBI.

Observing that the FIR registered at Patna on the complaint filed by Rajput’s father was correct, the SC said that the CBI will be competent to probe not only the Patna FIR but any other FIR related to Rajput death case.

The apex court justified the actions taken by the Bihar police in the case as the Mumbai police had not only failed to register an FIR in the case but had also failed to conduct investigations relatable to the allegations in the complaint.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsKangana interview, Kangana Ranaut images, Bollywood Mahesh Bhat affair
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

‘Will hold Muharram events despite coronavirus, arrest if you can’: Shia cleric Kalbe Jawad dares Lucknow authorities

OpIndia Staff -
Maulana Jawad, the cleric who is 'mutawwali' of Imambara Ghufranmaab, also said that he will hold religious events despite the restrictions and police are free to arrest him.
Read more
Culture and History

Democratizing Temple administration: Throwing the baby out with the bathwater

saipriyac -
In the ongoing discussion about state entrenchment in Hindu Temples, we come face to face with the question of what the alternative system would be
Read more

From Java, Philippines, Bali, Cambodia, Borneo to Burma: Understanding Ganesha from an iconographical perspective

Culture and History Monidipa Bose Dey -
Ganesha, also popularly referred to as Vighnesvara, is the god who presides over obstacles, by both placing them in the way and also removing them

Throwing India to the radicals: Biden, Harris and why India is the perfect target of hate for the American left

Opinions Abhishek Banerjee -
Left to his own devices, Joe Biden would have no hostility towards India. He’s not the problem: the problem is his party. Rather, what his party has become.

SC rejects Prashant Bhushan’s plea for sentencing by another bench, Bhushan says wont apologise for tweets

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The bench observed that it can be "very lenient" only if the person concerned can show a sense of remorse from the core of his heart.

Nagpur Riots of 1923: How it played in Dr K.B Hedgewar’s life and lead to the formation of RSS

Political History of India Nivan Sadh -
The incident of 1923 made Dr Hedgewar think intensively about the condition of Hindus in Nagpur, and played a major role in his decision of founding the RSS

Recently Popular

News Reports

Mahesh Bhatt plants a paid article praising himself after finding himself at the centre of nepotism debate in Bollywood

OpIndia Staff -
To counter allegations of nepotism, Mahesh Bhatt plants paid article praising himself saying he gave opportunity to many newcomers
Read more
Crime

Agra: Lady doctor brutally murdered for rejecting senior’s marriage proposal, arrested accused confesses to the crime

OpIndia Staff -
Dr Yogita's body was found from the fields in Bamrauli Katra area under Dauki police station of Agra.
Read more
News Reports

Here is why #BabyPenguin is trending on Twitter, and why Aaditya Thackeray is called so by some

OpIndia Staff -
Yuva Sena registered complaint against twitter user for calling Aaditya Thackeray "Baby Penguin" and Uddhav Thackeray "Aurangzeb"
Read more
News Reports

Rajdeep, who had wanted Sushant’s family to ‘mourn quietly’, accuses their lawyer of holding a media trial, gets a ‘befitting reply’

OpIndia Staff -
Vikas Singh, lawyer representing Sushant Singh Rajput's father, walks out of an interview on India Today by Rajdeep Sardesai.
Read more
News Reports

‘Be a good wife’: 14-year-old Christian girl Maria Shahbaz, abducted and converted to Islam, to be returned to her abductor, rules Lahore HC

OpIndia Staff -
The Lahore High Court has ruled in favour of a Muslim perpetrator who abducted, forcibly converted and married an underage Christian girl.
Read more
Crime

Kerala: Poachers kill pregnant wild buffalo, cut open the mother for the meat of the foetus

OpIndia Staff -
Seven accused namely, Pullara Nanippa alias Abu (47), Parothodika Mohammad Bustan (30), Talakottupuram Mohammad Ansif (23), Chemmala Aashiq (27), Pilakkal Suhail (28) and Suresh Babu have been arrested.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Javed Akhtar and his gang is about keeping an eye and filter ‘Islam-friendly’ people in the Industry: Kangana in Republic interview

OpIndia Staff -
Kangana stated that people like Javed Akhtar claim to be 'atheists' but they actually keep an eye and filter 'Islam-friendly' people in the industry.
Read more
News Reports

West Bengal: BJP worker arrested for ‘offensive’ post against the nephew of Mamata Banerjee

Dibakar Dutta -
West Bengal police arrested a 24-year-old BJP worker named Sudhadip Das for allegedly posting 'offensive' content against Abhishek Banerjee, nephew of Mamata Banerjee
Read more
News Reports

‘My existence is worthless if I can’t help you,’: Leaked WhatsApp conversation between Rhea and Mahesh Bhat on June 8. Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier, Mahesh Bhat had claimed that he had met Sushant only twice and he had nothing to do with Rhea's break up with Sushant.
Read more
News Reports

‘Will hold Muharram events despite coronavirus, arrest if you can’: Shia cleric Kalbe Jawad dares Lucknow authorities

OpIndia Staff -
Maulana Jawad, the cleric who is 'mutawwali' of Imambara Ghufranmaab, also said that he will hold religious events despite the restrictions and police are free to arrest him.
Read more
News Reports

Begusarai: Main accused behind Hindu minor girl’s abduction Izmul arrested, girl confirms of being kept in confinement and administered sleeping pills

OpIndia Staff -
OpIndia, following the case closely, reported how Begusarai police had insisted that this was a matter of "love affair"
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan Minister boasts of having such a precise bomb that it will target India all the way to Assam, but without harming the Muslims

OpIndia Staff -
The Pakistan minister admits that the Indian Army is far superior to the Pakistan Army in conventional warfare
Read more
News Reports

“Uttarakhand will give befitting answer to those who killed Dilbar Negi”: Kapil Mishra hits out as Kejriwal says AAP will contest state elections

OpIndia Staff -
Arvind Kejriwal had said that AAP will contest in all 70 seats in Uttarakhand assembly elections
Read more
News Reports

Manish Tewari opens a pandora’s box, writes to Facebook asking to contact his US-based lobbyist on alleged Facebook-BJP links

OpIndia Staff -
Manish Tewari reveals that US based lobbyist Bharath Gopalaswamy is his policy advisor, seeks involvement in the Facebook-BJP link debate
Read more
Opinions

The challenges to ‘Secularism’ and the need to implement NRC to preserve it

Guest Author -
The day the Hindus become a religious minority in India, their eventual decimation would become a matter of time as it happened in Pakistan and Bangladesh.
Read more
Culture and History

Democratizing Temple administration: Throwing the baby out with the bathwater

saipriyac -
In the ongoing discussion about state entrenchment in Hindu Temples, we come face to face with the question of what the alternative system would be
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

241,293FansLike
434,355FollowersFollow
308,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com