Friday, March 19, 2021
Home News Reports Joe Biden refers to VP Kamala Harris as 'President Harris', fuels dementia speculations again
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

Joe Biden refers to VP Kamala Harris as ‘President Harris’, fuels dementia speculations again

Biden was speaking about the vaccination centres across the country when he referred to his deputy Kamala Harris as 'President Harris'.

OpIndia Staff
Biden refers to Kamala Harris as 'President Harris'
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, image via Twitter
2

US politics seem to be in a stage where satire and reality have become indistinguishable. Recently, US President Joe Biden was heard referring to his deputy, Vice President Kamala Harris as ‘President Harris’.

Biden was speaking about vaccination centres. During his address, Biden said, “This is really important. Because we believe speed and efficiency must be matched with fairness and equity. Now, when President Harris took a virtual tour of a vaccination centre in Arizona not long ago, one of the nurses on that tour, injecting people, giving vaccinations, said that each shot was like administering a dose of hope.”

This is the second time that Biden has referred to Harris as his Commander-in-Chief. Earlier, he had once called her ‘President-elect’ before he assumed office.

It is notable here that the political and social media commentators in the USA often speculate about Biden’s alleged ‘dementia’ and there are discussions that he is just a front and Kamala Harris will soon eventually take over. Biden’s ‘slip-of-tongue’ only fuels those speculations.

While a lot of social media users have mocked or expressed outrage at the President of the United States ‘mis-speaking’, many have also expressed delight, saying that Kamala Harris will eventually become the first female President of the USA.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Crime

Video footage shows Mansukh Hiren was with Sachin Vaze a day after his bomb-laden Scorpio was parked outside Antilia: Here are the details

OpIndia Staff -
Sachin Vaze, accused in the Antilia bomb case, was seen arriving at the Crime Branch unit in a Land Cruiser Prado along with Mansukh Hiren.
Opinions

After 4 years of Yogi-Raj, I feel proud to be a UPwallah Bhaiya: Here is why

Shantanu Gupta -
When BJP named Yogi Adityanath as the CM, after their landslide victory, political pundits wrote him off - and how wrong were they

They could not solve Uri and Pulwama, but are after 20 gelatin sticks: Sanjay Raut casts doubt on NIA, downplays Antilia bomb case

Politics OpIndia Staff -
After giving clean chit to Sachin Vaze, accused in the Antilia bomb scare case, Sanjay Raut cast aspersions against the NIA

NIA seizes 2 more luxury SUVs linked to Sachin Vaze in Antilia Bomb Scare case, one of them owned by a Shiv Sena leader

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
NIA seized a Mercedes Benz ML 250 CDI and a Toyota Land Cruiser Prado owned by a Shiv Sena leader in the Antilia bomb scare case

Activist group accuses Congress supporter Saket Gokhale of using crowdfunding money for drugs, complains to NCB

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Earlier an AAP supporter named Amit Behere has accused Saket Gokhale of cheating people by filing bogus RTIs and petitions.

‘He had committed unpardonable mistakes’: Maha Home Minister Anil Deshmukh admits Param Bir Singh’s transfer was not a routine one

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh was yesterday transferred and posted as DG Home Guard amidst shocking revelations in the Antilia bomb scare

Recently Popular

World

Canadian man jailed for calling his biologically female child as ‘daughter’

OpIndia Staff -
The Canadian man was found to be in contempt of court after he was compelled by the court to conform to his daughter's gender transitioning and told to not call his biological female child his daughter
Read more
World

USA: Local judge and former president of foundation that runs ‘Drag Queen Story Hour’ for children arrested on 7 counts of child pornography

T Waraich -
Milwaukee County Judge Brett Blomme was arrested on Tuesday and charged on seven counts for possessing child pornography.
Read more
News Reports

Telangana: IPS officer caught spreading anti-Hindu propaganda, his followers attack BJP leaders for protesting against his actions

OpIndia Staff -
According to the activist group - Legal Rights Protection Forum (LRPF), RS Praveen Kumar has been carrying out anti-social activities by promoting the anti-Hindu ideology and corrupting the minds of children studying in schools/hostels.
Read more
News Reports

‘Asif urinated on Shivling, behaved indecently in the presence of women inside the temple,’ Shringi Yadav makes shocking disclosure

OpIndia Staff -
A day after his release, Shringi Yadav has now put out the chain of events that transpired last week inside the Dasna temple in Ghaziabad that has fuelled a massive controversy across the country.
Read more
News Reports

Myanmar: Military regime seizes bank accounts of George Soros’s OSF, issues arrest warrant against staff members

OpIndia Staff -
The military regime in Myanmar has accused George Soros' OSF of violating financial restrictions and aiding the civil disobedience movement in the country.
Read more
News Reports

Zomato Controversy: Beauty Influencer Hitesha Chandranee takes off to Maharashtra after FIR lodged against her

OpIndia Staff -
Kamaraj, the Zomato delivery agent, had filed an FIR against Hitesha Chandranee alleging that she had assaulted him with a slipper.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

253,592FansLike
524,643FollowersFollow
23,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com