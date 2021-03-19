US politics seem to be in a stage where satire and reality have become indistinguishable. Recently, US President Joe Biden was heard referring to his deputy, Vice President Kamala Harris as ‘President Harris’.

Biden was speaking about vaccination centres. During his address, Biden said, “This is really important. Because we believe speed and efficiency must be matched with fairness and equity. Now, when President Harris took a virtual tour of a vaccination centre in Arizona not long ago, one of the nurses on that tour, injecting people, giving vaccinations, said that each shot was like administering a dose of hope.”

This is the second time that Biden has referred to Harris as his Commander-in-Chief. Earlier, he had once called her ‘President-elect’ before he assumed office.

It is notable here that the political and social media commentators in the USA often speculate about Biden’s alleged ‘dementia’ and there are discussions that he is just a front and Kamala Harris will soon eventually take over. Biden’s ‘slip-of-tongue’ only fuels those speculations.

Joe Biden just called Kamala Harris “President Harris”.



Not necessarily breaking news for those who pay attention. — CJ Pearson (@thecjpearson) March 18, 2021

When is enough enough? It is overly transparent that President Biden‘s mental faculties are extremely impaired. This is becoming laughable in the international community. https://t.co/RjpsPtucBI — Bernard B. Kerik (@BernardKerik) March 19, 2021

While a lot of social media users have mocked or expressed outrage at the President of the United States ‘mis-speaking’, many have also expressed delight, saying that Kamala Harris will eventually become the first female President of the USA.