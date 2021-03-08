Monday, March 8, 2021
Survivor slams Football fans for sharing meme with her photo that mocks domestic violence after Liverpool’s 6th straight home defeat

Katie Kelleher said that one of women in the meme was she herself. She called the meme "absolutely disgraceful" and slammed the fans for "making fun of domestic abuse all because Liverpool lost a game".

Katie Kelleher, a victim of domestic abuse, has slammed football fans on social media after an insensitive meme went viral where victims of domestic abuse were made fun of following Liverpool Football Club’s sixth straight defeat at home on Sunday.

Liverpool lost 0-1 versus Fulham continuing their torrid form at home which has been a fortress for the team in recent times. Following the defeat, a meme started doing the rounds on the internet. The meme showed pictures of women beaten and bruised along with a photograph of Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp with a caption that said, “beaten at home throughout lockdown”.

Katie Kelleher said that one of women in the meme was she herself. She called the meme “absolutely disgraceful” and slammed the fans for “making fun of domestic abuse all because Liverpool lost a game”.

Kelleher said, “If it was jokes and comments being made about racism in the name of football then they would come down on them like a ton of bricks … but because it’s domestic abuse once again it gets ignored !! Well I will NOT be ignored! This needs to stop !”

Others also criticised the fans who circulated the meme mocking domestic abuse victims.

Some also expressed their sympathies with Katie Kelleher over the matter.

Katie Kelleher is a fan of Liverpool Football Club herself. Following her nightmarish experience, she has been trying to help others through her charity.

