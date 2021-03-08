Katie Kelleher, a victim of domestic abuse, has slammed football fans on social media after an insensitive meme went viral where victims of domestic abuse were made fun of following Liverpool Football Club’s sixth straight defeat at home on Sunday.

Liverpool lost 0-1 versus Fulham continuing their torrid form at home which has been a fortress for the team in recent times. Following the defeat, a meme started doing the rounds on the internet. The meme showed pictures of women beaten and bruised along with a photograph of Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp with a caption that said, “beaten at home throughout lockdown”.

Katie Kelleher said that one of women in the meme was she herself. She called the meme “absolutely disgraceful” and slammed the fans for “making fun of domestic abuse all because Liverpool lost a game”.

So this is what football fans think is funny ! To share my photo making fun of domestic abuse all because Liverpool lost a game .. are you happy about your photo being added to this Jurgen Klopp @LFC ?? making jokes of survivors and bringing up their past. absolutely disgraceful pic.twitter.com/71CdbRxctT — katie kelleher (walker) (@katie_walker_85) March 6, 2021

Kelleher said, “If it was jokes and comments being made about racism in the name of football then they would come down on them like a ton of bricks … but because it’s domestic abuse once again it gets ignored !! Well I will NOT be ignored! This needs to stop !”

Others also criticised the fans who circulated the meme mocking domestic abuse victims.

I spend a lot of my time thinking blokes can't be that bad. Then you're in a WhatsApp group where a friend-of-a-friend shares something like this. Honestly, if you share shit like this you're a scumbag. Domestic violence isn't a joke; and you're not a sports fan, you're a dick. pic.twitter.com/ex7RWgyAHu — Christopher Faulkner (@CJCFaulkner) March 5, 2021

If you’re a @ChelseaFC fan spreading this crap please let me know so I can block & report you @danlevene https://t.co/rMhMxqMow7 — Matthew Adam (@dodofrost) March 7, 2021

Terrifying how worked up people get over some wee guys kicking a ball about. Get a hold of yerselves https://t.co/pUeIcQfzYy — Chloé (@ceejmurphy) March 7, 2021

Some also expressed their sympathies with Katie Kelleher over the matter.

So sorry this has happened Katie, DMs always open if you need an ear x — Giles Paley-Phillips (@eliistender10) March 7, 2021

Katie Kelleher is a fan of Liverpool Football Club herself. Following her nightmarish experience, she has been trying to help others through her charity.