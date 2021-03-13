Saturday, March 13, 2021
Home Politics 'Mamata Banerjee had offered to go to Kandahar as hostage': The bizarre assertion of...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

‘Mamata Banerjee had offered to go to Kandahar as hostage’: The bizarre assertion of latest TMC convert Yashwant Sinha

Mamata Banerjee, who was then the ally of the BJP and part of the NDA coalition, served as the Minister of Railways in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government during the incident on December 24, 1999.

OpIndia Staff
Mamata was ready to be hostage during Kandahar crisis, says Sinha
24

Former BJP leader Yashwant Sinha, who joined the Trinamool Congress on Saturday, has issued a bizarre statement saying Mamata Banerjee wanted to offer herself as a hostage in exchange for passengers of the hijacked plane in the ‘Kandahar incident’ for the sake of the country.

After formally joining the party, Yashwant Sinha claimed that after the Indian Airlines IC 814 flight was hijacked by Harkat-ul-Mujahideen terrorists, who took the flight to Afghanistan’s Kandahar, Mamata Banerjee had offered to be a hostage to free the other civilians.

“At the time of the Kandahar plane highjack incident, Mamataji proposed to the cabinet that she was ready to be a hostage so others are freed. She was ready to give her life for the country,” Yashwant Sinha said.

Mamata Banerjee, who was then the ally of the BJP and part of the NDA coalition, served as the Minister of Railways in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government during the incident on December 24, 1999. Yashwant Sinha was the Minister of Finance in the Vajpayee government.

Kandahar hijack:

On December 24, 1999, Indian Airlines IC 814, with 178 passengers and 11 crew members, left Kathmandu for Delhi. It entered Indian airspace at 5.30 pm and was hijacked shortly after. Harkat-ul-Mujahideen hijacked the airline with the support and active assistance of ISI before flying to several locations before landing in Kandahar, Afghanistan. The hostage crisis ended after seven days when India agreed to release three dreaded Islamic terrorists – Mushtaq Ahmed Zargar, Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, and Maulana Masood Azhar.

IC-814 was en route from Kathmandu to New Delhi. The hijackers directed the pilot Captain Devi Sharan to fly to Lahore initially. However, The captain flew to Amritsar citing insufficient fuel and persuaded the hijackers to allow him to land the plane at Amritsar. While the Crisis Management Group (CMG), headed by the Cabinet Secretary, was still deliberating on dealing with the situation, the IC-814 had already left Amritsar. Even though there was a 45-50 minute window to carry out an operation to end the hostage crisis, the government of the day did not prefer to take the risk, fearing the casualties. The reluctance from the government to go for an NSG operation also came from the fact that the opposition led by the Congress party, aided by its friendly media, had put severe pressure to make sure that the Vajpayee government did not consider any military operation to release the hostages.

IC 814 was eventually taken to Kandahar in Southern Afghanistan from Amritsar, after briefly touching down in Lahore and Dubai. After the IC-814 reached Kandahar, which incidentally was the base of the Taliban government, headed by Mullah Mohammed Omar. The hijackers had demanded the release of 35 terrorists from Indian prisons, including the dreaded terrorist Maulana Masood Azhar and had demanded $200mn in cash.

The Indian government sent in a team of negotiators headed by Diplomat Vivek Katju, Ajit Doval, who was a high ranking Intelligence Bureau officer then, Nehchal Sandhu, and CD Sahay, along with few other representatives of the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security. On December 31, 1999, the crisis came to an end as India agreed to release three of the top militants including Masood Azhar, the founder of the terrorist outfit, Jaish-e-Mohammad. During these negotiations, Doval was also effective in bringing down the number of terrorists to be released from 35 to just three.

Years later, many senior government officials who were involved with the negotiating team, including NSA Ajit Doval had spoken about the negative role played by the media to put pressure on the release of hostages. 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsbengal elections, 2021 bengal elections, West Bengal, tmc news, Yashwant sinha news, Mamata Banerjee
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Politics

‘Mamata Banerjee had offered to go to Kandahar as hostage’: The bizarre assertion of latest TMC convert Yashwant Sinha

OpIndia Staff -
Former BJP leader Yashwant Sinha, who joined the Trinamool Congress on Saturday, has issued a bizarre statement about Mamata Banerjee
News Reports

Man attempts suicide by setting himself on fire at the residence of Congress leader Maha Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat: Here is why

OpIndia Staff -
A man tried to set himself on fire at residence of Maharashtra Revenue Minister and Congress legislator Balasaheb Thorat.

As Waseem Rizvi files petition to remove parts in Quran that ‘promote terrorism and Jihad’, Muslim cleric offers bounty of 20k to behead him

Crime OpIndia Staff -
Islamic Cleric Hasnain Jaffrey Dumpy, the national president of Islamic organisation - Shiane-Haider-e-Karrar Welfare Association, has now announced a bounty of Rs 20,000 to anybody who beheads Rizvi.

After humiliating Hindu students, Rutgers issues a follow up ‘apology’, but stays silent on alleged ‘historian’ Audrey Truschke: What we know so far

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Rutgers University, which has backed Audrey Truschke and her bigotry against Hindus, said that they value Hindu students

West Bengal: Mamata Banerjee goes from a leg in plaster to crepe bandage in 2 days flat, Netizens ask her about the ‘magic cure’

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Interestingly, Mamata Banerjee, who is alleged to have suffered a serious hairline fracture was seen with a crepe bandage, raising questions about the seriousness of her injury.

USA: Alabama House of Representatives passes bill to end Yoga ban, but postures to have only English names and no ‘Namaste’

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Alabama House of Representatives has approved a bill that will enable K-12 school systems to teach Yoga.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Ex-Chairman of the Shia Waqf Board files a petition in SC seeking removal of 26 verses of the Quran saying they ‘promote terrorism and...

OpIndia Staff -
Syed Waseem Rizvi stated that the Quran has some verses that provoke young Muslims to become radicals and terrorists
Read more
News Reports

Zomato founder issues statement after allegations and counter-allegations between an Instagram influencer and a delivery agent: Here is what he said

OpIndia Staff -
A delivery agent Zomato was booked and arrested for allegedly attacking a Bengaluru-based 'Instagram influencer' named Hitesha Chandranee
Read more
News Reports

After failing to protect Jio towers, now Punjab Government decides to give only Jio connection to PSPCL staff

Anurag -
Corporate connection for PSPCL employees were shifted to Jio after previous contract with Vodafone expired and Jio won the fresh tender
Read more
Satire

After cutting off ties with British Royal family, Meghan Markle to join the BJP

Nirwa Mehta -
Meghan will now contest the 2024 US Presidential elections against another woman of colour, Kamala Harris on BJP ticket.
Read more
News Reports

USA: Alabama House of Representatives passes bill to end Yoga ban, but postures to have only English names and no ‘Namaste’

OpIndia Staff -
The Alabama House of Representatives has approved a bill that will enable K-12 school systems to teach Yoga.
Read more
Media

NDTV pats itself on the back because it did better than a Hindi channel in the United Kingdom: Here is what happened

OpIndia Staff -
NDTV on the 11th of March took to Twitter to pat itself on the back for doing a remarkable job in terms of TRP - in the UK.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

253,345FansLike
523,408FollowersFollow
23,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com