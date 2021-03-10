Wednesday, March 10, 2021
Artist Subhaprasanna, who had valued paintings by Mamata Banerjee, summoned by ED in Saradha chit fund case

Subhaprasanna is being probed certain financial transactions done with the Saradha Group through his bank account, and valuation of paintings by Mamata Banerjee

OpIndia Staff
Artist Subhaprasanna, WB CM Mamata Banerjee
The Enforcement Directorate has summoned artist Subhaprasanna in connection with the Saradha scam case. The artist has been asked to appear before the ED for questioning on 15th March.

Subhaprasanna confirmed before media that he has received the summon from the ED. However, he didn’t confirm whether he will attend the questioning.

The artist was earlier questioned multiple times by ED and CBI in the Sarada chit fund scam case. Subhaprasanna is known to be close to Trinamool Congress, and also had links with the Saradha Group. He is being probed into the chit fund case regarding certain financial transactions done with the Saradha Group through his bank account. The transactions were linked to buying a television channel, and the probe agencies have found irregularities in those transactions.

The artist is also being probed over the paintings of Mamata Banerjee sold at very high prices. During the probe into the Saradha case, CBI had found that Saradha promoter Sudipto Sen had bought a painting by the West Bengal CM for a whopping Rs 1.8 crore. It is alleged that Sudipto Sen and many others were forced to purchase paintings by Mamata Banerjee at very high prices.

Allegedly, artist Subhaprasanna was involved in valuation of the paintings, which many believe were overpriced. According to the probe agencies, apart from fixing the prices, the artist had also named the paintings and was involved in their sales.

The ED has also summoned East Bengal Club official Debabrata Sarkar in connection with the multi-crore Saradha chit fund scam. Earlier this month, the agency had questioned TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh for questioning in the case.

